Russia's Defense Ministry says "US instructors" are training militants to stage false flag chemical attacks in south Syria. The incidents are said to be a pretext for airstrikes on Syrian government troops and infrastructure."We have reliable information at our disposal that US instructors have trained a number of militant groups in the vicinity of the town of At-Tanf, to stage provocations involving chemical warfare agents in southern Syria," Russian General Staff spokesman General Sergey Rudskoy said at a news briefing on Saturday.where the units of the so-called Free Syrian Army are stationed.The components to produce chemical munitions have been already delivered to the southern de-escalation zone under the guise of humanitarian convoys of a number of NGOs."The planned provocationsand will ultimately be used asRudskoy warned. "The provocations will be used as a pretext by the United States and its allies to launch strikes on military and government infrastructure in Syria," the official stated."We're registering the signs of the preparations for the possible strikes.Rudskoy warned. The militants have already received 20 containers of chlorine to stage the incident, he said.