Puppet Masters
Deir Ez-Zor: Wounded Daesh terrorists evacuated by US copters
Sputnik
Sun, 07 Oct 2018 17:12 UTC
A number of wounded Daesh terrorists militants have been evacuated by US helicopters from Syria's eastern Deir ez-Zor province, local sources said, as quoted by the Syrian news website Arabi Today.
On Saturday night, the militants were reportedly relocated from the town of al-Shaafah located near the Iraqi border to an unknown location. It is not the first time that US military aircraft have been spotted transferring Daesh terrorists from embattled regions.
In late September, Syria's SANA news agency reported that the US-led coalition performed "an air landing operation" on the outskirts of al-Marashida in order to airlift terrorist leaders to an unknown destination.
In April, SANA said that US military helicopters reportedly evacuated at least three Daesh commanders of Iraqi origin along with their family members from Tal al-Shayer region 20 kilometers southeast of the Syrian city of al-Shadadi in Hasakah province.
In December 2017, SANA revealed that a number of Daesh militants had been evacuated from several locations across Deir ez-Zor province to the al-Hasakah region, under the control of US forces.
Deir ez-Zor had been under siege by Daesh militants since 2014 before the area was cleared in the fall of 2017 by government forces. The province was also targeted by a Daesh offensive from May to June this year.
The United States and a number of its allies launched their campaign against Daesh in Syria in 2014, in what was approved neither by the UN nor Damascus.
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.
Recent Comments
Yes, be angry. Be angry. Be angry. Be angry. Be angry. Be angry. Never underestimate the enemy. Don't forget to stay angry ;)
gdpetti, I was thinking more like Python's Holy Grail, I can't get the video from here, but it's the communal dirt diggers asking why Authur...
Sesame Street's Big Bird has some explaining to do. LOL Talk about 'Hidden History!" ;) They should say if it was some bird like an os trich or a...
proof positive of bad faith by Bibi and his junta. I wonder how the 'BiBi see' will spin this from Broadcasting house in London.
Beyond laughable. The Sun, Oceans, Cosmic Rays and Earth's electromagnetic field strength all have HUGE effects on climate yet "climatologists"...
Comment: Saved to fight another day and no longer productive for its purposes in Syria, the US is not willing to let go this investment as long as it can be repurposed in targeted neighboring countries - and thereby fulfilling its mandate to 'rid Syria of terrorists'.