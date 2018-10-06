S-400
© Alexander Nemenov / AFP
A Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile launching system
A contract for the delivery of five S-400 systems, one of Russia's most advanced anti-aircraft weapons, has been signed between Moscow and New Delhi, the Kremlin has confirmed.

India signed a $5.43 billion deal to purchase five advanced S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia, defying threats of potential sanctions from Washington.

The deal was finalized after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi.

The advanced air defense system can defend against different kinds of cruise and ballistic missiles. China was the first foreign nation to purchase S-400 systems.