Former US Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton is to receive an honorary degree from Queen's University Belfast.She will be awarded the degree of Doctor of Laws for her exceptional public service in the US and globally, and her outstanding contribution to peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland.The ceremony will take place on October 10 during which Secretary Clinton will deliver an address.Mrs Clinton first came to Northern Ireland in 1995, when she accompanied her husband to Belfast. She famously visited the Lamplighter cafe on Belfast's Ormeau Road where she met a group of women involved in cross-community work."The former US Secretary of State is an internationally recognised public servant, who has developed strong links with Queen's and Northern Ireland," he said."She made a considerable contribution to the Northern Ireland Peace Process and, as secretary of state, focused on economic development to underpin the emergence of a strong and competitive Northern Ireland. With her long-standing commitment to peace, stability and economic regeneration, she is a strong advocate for Northern Ireland and an inspirational role model for the Queen's community."