She will be awarded the degree of Doctor of Laws for her exceptional public service in the US and globally, and her outstanding contribution to peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland.
The ceremony will take place on October 10 during which Secretary Clinton will deliver an address.
Queen's has established links with the Clinton family having launched, in 2011, the William J Clinton Leadership Institute. Former President Clinton visited the university this year to attend an event to mark the twentieth anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
Mrs Clinton first came to Northern Ireland in 1995, when she accompanied her husband to Belfast. She famously visited the Lamplighter cafe on Belfast's Ormeau Road where she met a group of women involved in cross-community work.
Queen's Vice-Chancellor Professor Ian Greer, said the university was delighted to award the degree.
Comment: Then there is clearly something very wrong with the university.
"The former US Secretary of State is an internationally recognised public servant, who has developed strong links with Queen's and Northern Ireland," he said.
"She made a considerable contribution to the Northern Ireland Peace Process and, as secretary of state, focused on economic development to underpin the emergence of a strong and competitive Northern Ireland. With her long-standing commitment to peace, stability and economic regeneration, she is a strong advocate for Northern Ireland and an inspirational role model for the Queen's community."
Comment: When a woman who should be tried for crimes against humanity is awarded with an honorary degree, you know something is terribly wrong with humanity. Anyone with two firing neurons would want to be associated with anyone other than Hillary Clinton. Queen's University Belfast may live to regret this decision.
