Hillary Clinton
© PA
Hillary Clinton delivers the Romanes Lecture at the Sheldonian Theatre, Oxford
Repeat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is heaping more criticism on America's electoral college, this time during an appearance at Oxford in the United Kingdom.

Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential campaign with 232 electoral votes to President Trump's 306, has previously called for scrapping America's system of electing presidents, instead relying on a direct one-person, one-vote election.

The Democrat was lamenting the power of populism when the subject came up: "Populists can stay in power by mobilizing a fervent base. Now, there are many other lessons like this. Louise mentioned my personal experience with winning 3 million more votes, but still losing. And we will leave discussions of American Electoral College for another day, but Mounk concludes by saying, 'Turkey also shows that political and intellectual elites, both inside the country and around the world, persistently underestimate the threat which these kinds of leaders pose to the survival of democratic institutions.'"

Clinton also suggested American citizens, under President Trump, may lose their rights to due process.

"Today, the American president tweeted there should be no judicial process, there should be no due process for anyone who crosses the border," Clinton said. "I can't help but think, if you strip immigrants and asylum seekers of due process and judicial review, who is next?"