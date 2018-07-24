The Clintons were reported to have dined with the disgraced film producer, his wife Georgina Chapman and lawyer David Boies at Rao's in Harlem, five weeks after Trump was elected president.
Details of their dinner were revealed in a New York Times article on Weinstein last year, two months after he was accused of sexually assaulting multiple women in a damning exposé.
Clinton and Weinstein were in talks to create a TV documentary about her failed campaign until allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him.
In the exclusive pictures obtained by DailyMail.com, the group are seen at the famed Italian restaurant chatting over some wine and dinner.
In one photo, rapper Fat Joe is seen in the background, dining at a separate table.
The dinner took place about ten months before Weinstein's world would come crashing down.
Both Hillary and Bill, who had a close friendship with Weinstein for decades, have denied having any knowledge about his offenses.
However, that same New York Times article revealed Clinton's campaign had been warned about the rumors swirling around about Weinstein.
Actress Lena Dunham - one of Hillary's biggest celebrity endorsers - emailed her campaign's deputy communications director in 2016.
The email stated: 'I just want you to let you know that Harvey's a rapist and this is going to come out at some point.
Comment: Heck, you think that matters to Hillary? She's married to one!
'I think it's a really bad idea for him to host fund-raisers and be involved because it's an open secret in Hollywood that he has a problem with sexual assault.'
Hillary did not immediately comment on the allegations and waited six days to release a statement condemning her friend.
'I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein,' she said in a statement posted on Twitter.
'The behavior described by the women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior.'