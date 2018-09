© Reuters



If convicted, the politician faces a maximum punishment of a €75,000 fine and up to three years in prison.

French politician Marine Le Pen said a court ordered her to undergo psychiatric evaluation over a series of images she posted on Twitter showing Islamic State executions. She slammed the order as a "mind-blowing."The president of France's National Rally (formerly Front National) has released an order saying it comes from the magistrates in Nanterre near Paris, calling on her to "undergo a psychiatric examination."she tweeted in response.The 2017 presidential candidate denounced the order as "mind-blowing," saying: "This regime is really starting to scare [us]."French major outlet BMFTV, which also broke the story, said that the procedure was in fact a "common" occurrence. The comment did not go down well with Le Pen though, who branded the claim "a lie." Such an examination is required of "pedophiles or [those with] sexual deviance," she argued.In December of 2015, Le Pen tweeted three pictures of killings carried out by IS terrorists accompanied by the text "Daesh [Arabic term for ISIS] is THIS!"One of the pictures showed the body of James Foley, whom the extremists beheaded in August 2014. Back then his family said they had been "deeply disturbed by the unsolicited use of Jim for Le Pen's political gain."Le Pen later deleted the images. Speaking to French media earlier this year she said thatA number of politicians have lambasted the judges' decision towards Le Pen.Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini also took to Twitter to express support for the French politician. "A court orders a psychiatric assessment for Marine Le Pen. Words fail me! Solidarity with her and with the French who love freedom!" he wrote."A power of attorney orders one #for Marine Le Pen. I have no words! Solidarity with her and the French who love freedom! @MLP_officiel #LePen"This is not the first time Marine Le Pen has locked horns with the authorities. In 2017, roughly two months before the presidential election, she was summoned by judges for alleged misuse of EU funds. The court said that Le Pen's staff was fictitiously employed at the European Parliament as assistants. She denied the allegations.