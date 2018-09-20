"They can release all the records within a week, if they wanted to."

Catherine J Frompovich (website) is a retired natural nutritionist who earned advanced degrees in Nutrition and Holistic Health Sciences, Certification in Orthomolecular Theory and Practice plus Paralegal Studies. Her work has been published in national and airline magazines since the early 1980s. Catherine authored numerous books on health issues along with co-authoring papers and monographs with physicians, nurses, and holistic healthcare professionals. She has been a consumer healthcare researcher 35 years and counting.

Director of Investigations and Researchappeared onon the Fox Business Network to discuss theto President Trump's FISA declassification request.Listen to what Dobbs and Farrell think may happen regarding President Trump's order to declassify specific documents.The Deep State players now are in a: How can, or do they, protect themselves / each other, plus not disclose an[a violation of the allegiance owed by somebody to his or her own country] or[actions or words intended to provoke or incite rebellion against government authority, or actual rebellion against government authority]Recall the famousquote after her massive meltdown from being interviewed by Matt Lauer.[Trump]7:57 minutes"Orders to Crush Matt Lauer"Are there any dots to connect?5:27 minutes