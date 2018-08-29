© Getty Images

Ohr told Congress that the FBI was aware that his wife worked for Fusion GPS, but failed to disclose that to FISCHe also claims the FBI was aware of dossier author's bias, but failed to disclose that to the secret court as wellOhr stated during his hours-long testimony that the FBI failed to disclose this pertinent information to the nation's secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) when it sought an application to spy on Page. The FBI also failed to disclose that when it sought the application, it was using senior Justice Department official, Bruce Ohr as a cut-out for a source the bureau had terminated.Ohr had also communicated with senior members of the FBI, including former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, FBI attorney Lisa Page, and former FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok, at the bureau but stated that his superiors at the Justice Department were not aware that he was being used as a source for the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign, according to sources who spoke to SaraACarter.com.Page, who left the FBI earlier this year and whose anti-Trump text messages exposed her relationship with Strzok, downplayed during her communications with Ohr during her congressional deposition last month. Strzok, who served for 22 years in the FBI, was fired from the bureau earlier this month by FBI Deputy Director David L. Bowdich. Bowdich's decision to fire Strzok actually overruled the FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility, which recommended a 60-day suspension and demotion.Another congressional source, involved in the investigation of Bruce Ohr, tells SaraACarter.com,Steele was terminated as a source by the FBI when the bureau discovered he had been leaking information to the media in the summer of 2016. However, he maintained contact through Ohr, according to the sources. It was after the election when the FBI began interviewing Ohr about his communications with Steele. According to the House Intelligence Committee's Russia report in September 2016, Steele told Ohr about his dislike for Trump, saying heCongressional investigators have argued that the FBI officials duped the FISA court by not disclosing this information on their warrant to surveil Page.On Tuesday, Rep. Darrell Issa, a California Republican, told Fox News Tuesday after leaving Ohr's deposition, that