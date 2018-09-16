© Jim Bourg/Reuters

in an investigation with no crime

the FBI believes that the Russian Government's efforts to influence the 2016 election were being coordinated with Page and perhaps other individuals associated with Candidate #1's campaign.

FISA Collection Will Be "Evaluated by Prosecutive Authorities"

The Purpose of the Authorities Requested



The FBI's foreign intelligence goals for this investigation are set forth in the certification of the Executive Branch official contained herein. However, the authorities requested in this application may produce information and material which might, when evaluated by prosecutive authorities, constitute evidence of a violation of United States law, and this investigation may result in an eventual criminal prosecution of the target. Nevertheless, as discussed in the certification, at least a significant purpose of this request for [REDACTED] is to collect foreign intelligence information as part of the FBI's investigation of this target.

Exception for Inadvertent Discovery of Criminal Evidence

it is not

permitted

to be used for that purpose

Doing so strongly suggests the FBI and DOJ realize that they are conducting a de facto criminal investigation.

Using Counterintelligence to "Assess Whether Crimes Were Committed"

I have been authorized by the Department of Justice to confirm that the FBI, as part of our counterintelligence mission, is investigating the Russian government's efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, and that includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia's efforts. As with any counterintelligence investigation,this will also include an assessment of whether any crimes were committed.

The Wall: Preventing Abusive Pretextual Use of FISA

Do They Do This All the Time, or Just for the Trump Investigation?

Andrew C. McCarthy is a senior fellow at the National Review Institute and a contributing editor of National Review. @andrewcmccarthy