Both incidents are alleged to have happened in 2016 but investigators suspect there may be more victims.A California surgeon who once appeared on a reality TV dating show and a female friend have been charged with drugging and raping two women - and investigators believe the couple could have, police said Tuesday.On April 10, 2016, Dr. Grant William Robicheaux, 38, and Cerissa Laura Riley, 31, are accused of taking a 32-year-old woman they met at a Newport Beach restaurant to a party, then "escorting her to Robicheaux's apartment once she was intoxicated," where they drugged and raped her, said Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas.A few months later, on October 2, 2016, Robicheaux and Riley allegedly drank with a woman at a Newport Beach bar until she became unconscious and then they sexually assaulted her with the intention of raping her, a statement from the district attorney said.The first victim reported the incident to police the next day and tested positive for multiple drugs, the statement said. The second victim screamed after she gained consciousness, and a neighbor called the Newport Beach Police Department.The pair were charged on Sept. 11 with rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, assault with intent to commit sexual offense and possession of a controlled substance for sale. They were both charged on Sept. 11 and are set to be arraigned on Oct. 24.Investigators on Tuesday released information in the case to notify the public that they are looking for additional victims."In the materials we've seized there are tWhich we're now meticulously going through." Rackauckas said at a news conference.he added.