Society's Child
Daycare center owner arrested after hidden camera catches her tying children to car seats by their necks
RT
Tue, 18 Sep 2018 16:08 UTC
Rebecca Anderson, 60, is being accused of child endangerment for her treatment of babies and toddlers at her home daycare centre 'Becky's Home Child Care' in Mesquite.
The arrest warrant affidavit alleges that Anderson kept the small children tied up for at least seven hours a day. According to police, Anderson said five kids were inside the house when they arrived on Friday, however four more were found in a dark closet with shoelace-like ropes tied around their necks.
The warrant also claims the owner yanked a six-month-old baby by the bib and drugged them with "unnecessary doses" of acetaminophen to keep them quiet. Anderson reportedly admitted to police that "she had likely given Tylenol to all of the children".
The father of one of the children said he witnessed the abuse, and Anderson feeding his child something with a syringe, via a hidden camera he attached to his baby's car seat after he became suspicious.
The children were taken to the Children's Hospital in Dallas for evaluation. Anderson was booked on nine counts of child endangerment at Dallas County Jail, with bond set at $62,000.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Pilot forced to manually land plane after all flight systems fail
- Daycare center owner arrested after hidden camera catches her tying children to car seats by their necks
- New Mexico sues Google and Twitter for knowingly and illegally exploiting children online, making data breaches easy
- So much for 'civil' war in Syria: Central Asian jihadis dig in for Idlib battle
- Hungary wants secure gas supplies - asks that Russia's Turkish Stream pipeline to be extended into Europe
- Strzok-Page texts calling to 'open' case in 'chargeable way' under fresh scrutiny
- Analysts tell RT MH17 missile's serial numbers vital to investigation: 'Very important evidence'
- Russian FM: Turkish drones & extra troops to patrol Idlib after making deal with Moscow
- James O'Keefe of Project Veritas and drops first video in Deep State Series: State Dept. official and Socialist Stuart Karaffa vows to "F*ck Sh*t Up" on Trump
- Fireball spotted over Nova Scotia
- Russian Duma gives second nod to bill criminalizing the spreading of fake news
- Delusional: Poroshenko thinks ineffective year-old 'association agreement' with EU is 'victory over Moscow'
- Best of the Web: Russian military plane downed by Syrian missile after attacking Israel's F-16s used it as cover
- Best of the Web: Gloves come off: Israel publishes satellite photos of Syrian presidential palace day before downing Russian transport plane
- Elon Musk sued by British rescue diver he called a 'pedo' and 'rapist' on Twitter
- U.S backed Belorussian opposition is importing 'Nazism' from Ukraine
- Israel does Eurasian integration: China taking over Israel's largest port - US Navy forced out?
- German Media: No chance Berlin will buy US LNG, regardless of Trump's efforts
- Was the 'Skripal poisoning' really a drug deal gone wrong?
- US Energy Secretary claims US 'considering' sanctioning Nord Stream pipeline
- So much for 'civil' war in Syria: Central Asian jihadis dig in for Idlib battle
- Hungary wants secure gas supplies - asks that Russia's Turkish Stream pipeline to be extended into Europe
- Strzok-Page texts calling to 'open' case in 'chargeable way' under fresh scrutiny
- Analysts tell RT MH17 missile's serial numbers vital to investigation: 'Very important evidence'
- Russian FM: Turkish drones & extra troops to patrol Idlib after making deal with Moscow
- Russian Duma gives second nod to bill criminalizing the spreading of fake news
- Delusional: Poroshenko thinks ineffective year-old 'association agreement' with EU is 'victory over Moscow'
- Best of the Web: Russian military plane downed by Syrian missile after attacking Israel's F-16s used it as cover
- Best of the Web: Gloves come off: Israel publishes satellite photos of Syrian presidential palace day before downing Russian transport plane
- U.S backed Belorussian opposition is importing 'Nazism' from Ukraine
- Israel does Eurasian integration: China taking over Israel's largest port - US Navy forced out?
- German Media: No chance Berlin will buy US LNG, regardless of Trump's efforts
- Was the 'Skripal poisoning' really a drug deal gone wrong?
- US Energy Secretary claims US 'considering' sanctioning Nord Stream pipeline
- Kavanaugh and his 'sexual assault' accuser to both testify publicly on Monday
- While everyone's eyes are on Syria's Idlib, US continues to decimate Yemen
- Trump orders immediate release of all text messages related to Russia investigation, unredacted
- Google exec admits to importing 10k foreign workers to take US jobs
- Idiot of Illinois: GOP congressman Kinzinger slams Gabbard for meeting Assad, calls him "Butcher of Baghdad"
- US and Iran both praise Russian-Turkish agreement to forestall war in Idlib
- Pilot forced to manually land plane after all flight systems fail
- Daycare center owner arrested after hidden camera catches her tying children to car seats by their necks
- New Mexico sues Google and Twitter for knowingly and illegally exploiting children online, making data breaches easy
- James O'Keefe of Project Veritas and drops first video in Deep State Series: State Dept. official and Socialist Stuart Karaffa vows to "F*ck Sh*t Up" on Trump
- Elon Musk sued by British rescue diver he called a 'pedo' and 'rapist' on Twitter
- Denmark set to adopt policies obliging immigrants to integrate into society
- UK: More than 14 million people living in poverty, major report finds
- Social contagion? Fears of copycat spread in wake of multiple accounts of strawberries contaminated with needles in Australia
- "State of Emergency" called for North Carolina's Brunswick Nuclear Plant
- Anne Hathaway goes for the virtue signalling high score by denouncing 'white privilege' at star-studded gala dinner
- Ukrainian nationalists hit reporter in face & throw eggs while police do nothing
- Sean Penn says he's 'very suspicious' of #MeToo movement that is 'meant to divide men and women'
- Wikileaks denies claims Assange sought Russian visa in 2010 - Says source is paid FBI informant and fraudster Sigurdur Thordarson
- Anniversary Lehman's collapse: 'Toxic' banks were treated with soap and smoke
- Report: Saudi-led coalition airstrike on a Yemeni radio station leaves 4 dead
- Project Veritas strikes again: James O'Keefe set to expose Deep State with new investigation
- Radical Antifa website details how to injure cops, hold up banks & more
- Asia Argento demands Rose McGowen retract sexual assault claims or face lawsuit
- Dozens of people seen looting a Dollar Store as Florence flooding cuts Wilmington off from the rest of North Carolina
- Snowflakes take aim at Swedish professor - claim "anti-feminism" and "transphobia" for saying men and women 'biologically different'
- Steppe sons: The Aryans did not come from India, they conquered it
- Wikileaks docs reveal Assange bid for Russian visa
- Sandstone sphinx dating from last dynasty of ancient Egypt uncovered in Aswan
- So what if Braveheart isn't historically accurate - its an inspirational story of rebellion and courage against foreign occupation
- Legends of a medieval female pope may be true
- Computer science professor says old websites vanish every day: 'We lose far more than we save'
- Debunking Churchill: It's time to face the painful truth that Winston's vanity and recklessness cost countless British lives and lost the empire
- When Khrushchev toured America: 'No sour cabbage soup for these people'
- 50,000 year old mummified wolf pup and caribou found in Yukon permafrost gold miners in Canada
- Did a love of beer inspire agriculture 13,700 years ago?
- Earliest known drawing found on rock in South African cave
- Why the Attica prison revolt still matters today
- The Corbett Report: The 9/11 War Games
- Diabolic false flag empire: A review of David Ray Griffin's The American Trajectory: Divine or Demonic?
- The Uyghurs: How a Eurasian steppe empire coped with decades of drought
- Italian archaeological dig yields hundreds of ancient gold coins of 'inestimable value'
- 'Rise and Kill First': NYT reporter's book on Israeli assassinations brims with jokes about killing Arabs
- Fishermen haul huge 10,000 year old Irish elk skull from lake in Northern Ireland
- Archeologists in Turkey find one of Christianity's most important sites & plan to open underwater museum
- 7,200 year old evidence of cheese making found in neolithic village in Croatia may be oldest yet
- Scientists observe origins of elusive sprites that appear above thunderstorms
- 'The Magnificent Seven': Hubble detects never-before-seen features around neutron star
- Scientist finds a multitude of unique microbes that propagate from plastic waste in the sea
- Drowning in plastic: Scientists find two additional locations containing enormous patches of debris
- Mystery see-through scaleless 'fish' found lurking miles down in Pacific deep
- Prime numbers share a surprising pattern with crystals
- Study finds: Hundreds of bacteria found in the gut can generate electricity
- New neurons discovered in inner ear by Swedish researchers
- Michigan rockhunter discovers glowing, florescent rocks called "yooperlites"
- Spectacular video shows Russian S-300 fire missiles at Vostok 2018 military drills
- Geologists reveal Great Britain was created by collision of 3 landmasses
- Ectogenesis: Artificial wombs could soon be a reality
- Quantum Blue: The newest blue pigment— And how a color becomes a commodity
- Nanotechnology researchers discover a 'tuneable' novel quantum state of matter
- Jupiter and Saturn 'bullied' other planets away from the Sun in the early beginnings of the universe
- Russia puts S-300s & S-400s into combat mode for Vostok military drill
- AI detects a 'mysterious repeating' signal from alien galaxy 3B light years away
- SOTT Focus: University of Chicago And The NSF 'Disappeared' My Paper Modeling Differences Between The Sexes
- Russian heavy drone prototype caught on VIDEO
- Mysterious 'footprints' measuring over 6 feet long discovered on Pacific Ocean floor
- 100 presumed dead after Typhoon Mangkhut triggers landslide in Philippines
- Mysterious microbes turning the world's ice pink
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Robert Felix - Onset of crop losses, cosmic rays and cold climate (2 of 3)
- Florence death toll rises to 31 as flooding continues
- China evacuates millions after Typhoon Mangkhut leaves Hong Kong in tatters
- Two elk hunters attacked by bears in Teton Wilderness, Wyoming - guide found dead (Update)
- Nigeria floods kill more than 100
- Man dead after pit bull attack inside his home in Baker City, Oregon
- Woman killed by own dog after it attacked child near Calgary, Alberta
- Reunion Volcano is erupting
- Baltic Sea is up to 3-4 °C warmer than average right now
- Massive waterspout in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina surf triggers tornado warning
- Massive sinkhole opens at little league field in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania
- Huge late snowfalls in New Zealand build at 10 cm (4 inches) per hour
- North Island farmers in New Zealand lose 100,000 lambs after spring snow storm
- Lightning bolt kills 100 farm animals in Kashmir, India
- 40-tonne sperm whale found dead on Kwale beach in Kenya
- Florence death toll at 16 as heavy rains ravage the Carolinas
- Record rainfall from Hurricane Florence causes spill at Duke Energy coal ash landfill near Wilmington, NC
- Rare earthquake, magnitude-5.6, rocks southwestern Australia
- Fireball spotted over Nova Scotia
- Two meteor fireballs spotted over downtown Madison, Wisconsin
- Bright green comet will grace the skies in September
- Mystery boom creates scare in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
- Reports of a huge meteor fireball spotted over Deeside, Wales
- Colorful 'fireball' in night sky seen by people in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, elsewhere on East Coast
- Loud boom heard, felt across Twin Lakes Area of Arkansas
- 'Sonic boom', falling meteor startles Canterbury, New Zealand residents
- Meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Perth, Western Australia
- Meteor fireball seen over St. Louis, Missouri area Monday night
- Arizona man finds meteorite in front yard after monsoon storm
- Loud explosion, bright fireball in sky mystifies Sabah, Malaysia residents
- Unexplained boom rocks courthouse, homes in Gatesville, Texas
- Very bright meteor fireball with sonic boom lights up Alabama sky
- Loud boom reported by hundreds in Canberra, Australia remains a mystery
- Two mystery bangs heard across Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- Meteor fireball seen over Great Yarmouth, UK
- Mystery explosion that shook walls in Auckland, New Zealand blamed on school fireworks
- Meteor fireball streaks through the night sky above Sydney, Australia
- February 2018 fireball activity higher than previous 5 years of same period combined over Benelux countries
- 'Time to abandon statins': Doctors conclude no link between cholesterol and heart disease after data review of 1.3M patients
- Fasting triggers production of molecule that delays the aging of our arteries
- Can genetic variation raise the risk of post-traumatic pain?
- Vegetarian propaganda working?: Americans consuming more fake meat & dairy than ever
- Separating the wheat from the chaff: Fructan molecules & gluten intolerance
- Suffering from depression and anxiety? Studies show acupuncture can help
- Soft-pedaling the unintended consequences of vaccination
- African swine fever outbreak in Eastern Europe has now spread to Western Europe
- BPA-Free plastics are just as harmful to human health
- Big Food manufactures are in big trouble
- Chemical revolution - Sperm count 0
- Indian pilots lack sleep, 'long hrs' on social media are to blame - Air Force Chief
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Health News Headlines: The Good, the Bad and the Completely Insane
- Oregon sues Purdue Pharma, claims it misrepresented OxyContin risks
- Holy Schmeat! FDA and USDA debate the future of lab-grown meat
- The ongoing battle for meaningful food labelling
- Monkeypox diagnosed for the first time in the UK in naval officer visiting from Nigeria
- Nanny state: FDA threatens to pull e-cigs from shelves, says retailers & manufacturers are 'perpetuating youth access'
- The Definitive Guide to Metabolic Flexibility
- The obesity epidemic and it's treatment
- The new science of inner speech
- Stick Figures: Drawing is a good way to learn
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: From Sinners to Saints: Exploring the Psychology of Good and Evil
- Taking time to pause
- Tips for raising mentally strong children
- The psychology of denial and how to make it through a disaster
- Lao Tzu's four cardinal virtues on how to live a more meaningful life
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Journey Into Darkness: Inside the Criminal Mind
- It's all about the screens: Why it matters that teens are reading less
- New study suggests women's brains are better suited for deep space travel
- Why You Will Marry the Wrong Person (and why it doesn't matter)
- Best of the Web: Why boys need their fathers (or at least fatherly role-models): Masculinity becomes toxic only when it's without MEANING
- Living with aphantasia: 'I can't picture things in my mind'
- The wide-ranging, negative consequences of skim reading: We're losing our ability for complex thought and emotion
- Advice for lack of motivation: Give advice, don't seek it
- Those who can do, can't teach: A curse of genius
- The science on the importance of fathers
- Why our heroes always let us down
- Corporate psychopaths threaten us all
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Strange Order of Things: The Common Roots of Consciousness and Culture
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From an Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Plymouth, UK paranormal investigators receive major spike in calls over June, July
- Reflection in the window or 'Gollum' in Canadian woods?
- 'Gargoyle' seen in eastern Massachusetts
- Strange, smelly foam bubbles up from ground in Detroit
- Are these UFOs? Eerie videos showing mysterious lights over Chongqing, China
- Missing 411? Search for Colorado hiker continues with K-9 units, aerial support
- Trailer for paranormal documentary 'Hunt For The Skinwalker' released
- Mysterious orb captured in the Cambridgeshire, UK skies
- Theresa May admits she gets 'irritated' by human beings and their irrational impulses
- Mayor Goodboy: Meet the golden retriever serving as California town's mayor
- Still thinking about moving to Canada? Justin Trudeau's top 5 cringe-worthy moments
- NRATV 'rails' against changes to Thomas the Tank Engine to increase diversity
- OPINION: I am part of the Resistance inside the Galactic Empire
- 'Vegetarian' dog embarrasses owner after it picks meat on live TV
- Saudi Arabian government are 'totally awesome, lovely people'
- 'Dancing diplomacy': Politicians cut loose and (tried to) sway to the rhythm
- Study finds happiest couples are ones who occasionally glance up from electronic devices to acknowledge each other's presence
- The 'Bad Lip Reading' video of Sarah Sanders' press briefing is absolutely hilarious
- Mark Steel: Radical Pope is practically the same as Che Guevara
- Scarlett Johansson has been cast as first black James Bond
- An ideal world - Vatican raid sees Pope and thousands more arrested
- Unknown unique apple found growing in north London community orchard - farm launches naming contest
- Satire warning! BBC Crimewatch director gives up after failing to create coherent narrative out of govt's Salisbury novichok fable
- UK government to end homelessness by redefining cardboard box as 'a home'
- Karl Marx 'zero-euro' faux bill takes Germany by storm
- Trump's Walk of Fame star mysteriously multiplies
- Liberals who called Trump mentally unfit now being treated for 'Trump Anxiety Disorder'
- Heavy metal forever! Pair of elderly Germans ditch nursing home for 'world's largest' heavy metal music fest
Quote of the Day
Every one rushes elsewhere and into the future, because no one wants to face one's own inner self.
Recent Comments
From the Wikipedia [Link] "In Hebrew, chutzpah is used indignantly, to describe someone who has overstepped the boundaries of accepted behavior....
Fuck the liberals and their "CAUSE OF THE DAY" bullshit!!! If liberals really want to make a statement - GIVE UP ALL YOUR RICHES AND MONEY TO THE...
Very Suspicious the ACCUSER has not accepted the invite to testify before the Senate.......
Whether or not you believe in a God or a higher authority, or have a guiding code, at least have the good grace and manners to thank our planet...
MOSSAD Motto: "By Deception whe..." Other possibility is that the sophisticated equipment onboard the downed plane has already fallen in...
Comment: This is who the feminists want raising our children, instead of their parents.