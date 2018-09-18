© Simon Dawson / Reuters

Prime Minister Theresa May has admitted in a Panorama interview that she gets 'irritated' by humanity and its strange unknowable ways.She made the statement during a conversation about Brexit,"The entire process of removing Britain from the EU is extremely complex but could be approached in a far more efficient manner were it not for the necessity of consideration for human beings and their foolish emotions and desires."The interviewer, Nick Robinson, a little taken aback by the forceful nature of Mrs May's outburst, asked her to clarify whether she would prefer it if other human beings didn't exist."What, that I were alone in the world? Free to mould the planet into my own vision without the need to interact with human beings who mock and laugh in ways I can never understand? Free to run through as many wheat fields as I like?"She paused, wistfully staring off into the middle distance."No, never even crossed my mind."The interview then came to a close.The Panorama crew have since reported that following the filming, Mrs May entered a private room that appeared to be full of dolls and could be heard saying - "we'll show them all soon enough, won't we Mrs Pennyweather."