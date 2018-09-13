© Morteza Nikoubazl / Reuters

A fortune teller, accused of scamming millions of euros from vulnerable housewives and businessmen, some of whom parted with as much as €300,000, has been arrested in Italy for failing to declare her earnings to the taxman.The fortune teller, based in Perugia, advertised her services in newspapers and on television ads in the area. Clients contacted her via an 899 hotline, which allows the authorities to trace revenue.These clients would then be offered more consultation services for large fees which they would transfer directly into the fortune teller's account.Police said she also claimed expenses for advertisements which had never occured, in order to further reduce the tax she was paying. They say victims who fell for the alleged scam were wide ranging, from housewives to entrepreneurs and pensioners.