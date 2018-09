© OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP



Labour's Emily Thornberry has come under fire on social media for simply asking the UK government not to rely on "open source intelligence from terrorist groups" in the event of a reported chemical attack in Syria.This prompted hysterical responses on social media, with one Twitter user claiming: "This is UK Labour guided by the spirit of Thomas Mair" - the far-right activist who murdered Thornberry's fellow Labour MP Jo Cox. Another accused Thornberry of providing cover for Syrian President Bashar Assad's alleged crimes.There were numerous references to this news organization, with accusations Thornberry was doing the work of "propaganda" outlets such as RT and Sputnik. There was even a charge of "genocide denying" leveled at the MP.In turn, Thornberry's position drew levels of support from both left-wing and right-wing critics of UK military involvement in Syria. While former Labour MP, George Galloway backed her, warning that the British government may use parliament's recess to "take advantage" of the situation.Upon reports of a potential chemical attack, Thornberry urged the UK to wait "until the chemical weapons inspectors, the OPCW [Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons], have visited those sites under the protection of the Turkish government, independently verified those reports and attributed responsibility for any chemical weapons used.