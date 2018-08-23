The so-called White Helmets are coordinating with terrorist groups, particularly Jabhat al-Nusra terror organization, to stage a chemical attack in Idleb province and accuse the Syrian Arab Army of using chemical weapons.members as information is being reported about terroristsSources say that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Idleb have been recently active in transporting shipments of chemicals to the "Turkistani Islamic Party" terrorists amidst strict security procedures in order to prepare for staging a new chemical incident.The sources say the factory in question contains barrels of chlorine and other chemicals, and a number of foreign technicians are working at it under the directions of al-Nusra terrorists, adding that closed vehicles transport barrels to the factory at night on weekly basis and later more barrels are transported from the factory to an unknown location.