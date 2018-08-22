Russian strategic bombers

The Russian Air Force has been stalking the jihadist forces in the Idlib province over the last 72 hours.

Russian reconnaissance planes have been repeatedly flying over the southern and western countrysides of the Idlib Governorate in order to monitor and identify jihadist movements around the province.

The Russian Air Force typically conducts these flights whenever the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is preparing to launch a large-scale operation.

Furthermore, both the Russian and Syrian forces are using their local spies to capture intel on the whereabouts and movements of the jihadist forces around Idlib and Hama.

With the religious Eid Al-Adha holiday's conclusion, the Syrian Arab Army is now set to launch their Idlib offensive in the coming days.