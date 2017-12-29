Syria bombing
With rumors that Russia was leaving Syria, rather than just downgrading to a limited extent, the Russian air force has been busy today pulverizing terrorist positions in Syria's jihadist-held Idlib province. A full detail of the Syrian Army's progress today against Al-Qaeda affiliates, the al-Nusra Front, can be read here.

Footage has been captured of the Russian air force smashing an Al-Nusra ammunition depot in northern Hama countryside on the border of Idlib province in northwest Syria.

Syria bombing2
Syria bombing 3
Syria bombing 4
Meanwhile, these screen captures show the moments an underground headquarters for the Al-Nusra Front was blasted out by the Russian air force.

This has marked a mostly successful day in Syria that has seen government forces make significant advancements. However, a Syrian pilot has tragically been beheaded by the Al-Nusra Front, with the video and full report provided here.