Puppet Masters
Who said Russia left Syria? Russian air force strikes terrorist positions hard near Idlib
Fort Russ
Tue, 26 Dec 2017 00:00 UTC
Footage has been captured of the Russian air force smashing an Al-Nusra ammunition depot in northern Hama countryside on the border of Idlib province in northwest Syria.
This has marked a mostly successful day in Syria that has seen government forces make significant advancements. However, a Syrian pilot has tragically been beheaded by the Al-Nusra Front, with the video and full report provided here.
Quote of the Day
If I'd written all the truth I knew for the past ten years, about 600 people - including me - would be rotting in prison cells from Rio to Seattle today. Absolute truth is a very rare and dangerous commodity in the context of professional journalism.
Comment: Perhaps Russia's "mission accomplished" moment was also intended to make the head-choppers feel more at ease, drop their guard, and serve to further help Russia and Syria flush out remaining forces...