© Photo by Alexander Shcherbak/TASS
Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov responded to U.S. defense official John Bolton's threats against the Syrian government by demanding all uninvited foreign forces leave Syria.

"All foreign forces staying there without an invitation from the Syrian government must be eventually withdrawn," Lavrov told reporters, as quoted by Tass News Agency.

Earlier in the day, Bolton threatened to strike the Syrian government forces if any attack with chemical weapons is conducted by the latter in the Idlib Governorate.

Bolton's threats towards the Syrian government come shortly after he completed his visit to Israel.

The Syrian government forces are currently preparing to launch their long-awaited offensive to retake the Idlib Governorate city of Jisr Al-Shughour and the entire Al-Ghaab Plain region.