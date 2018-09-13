© AFP 2018 / Omar haj kadour

The United States maintains that the non-governmental organization White Helmets continues to save many lives in Syria, a US Department of Defense official told Sputnik.," the official said on Wednesday.The United States and the international community continue to support their work, the US defense official added.According to the Russian Defense Ministry,, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation reported.Terrorists from a group calling itself Tanzim Ḥurras ad-Din (The Guardians of Religion Organization) are engaged in the direct preparation of sites for the detonation of containers loaded with poisonous substances during the shooting of a video about 'chemical attacks', the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation explained.; the rest will be distributed in the social networks, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation also said.