"The White Helmets are a humanitarian organization that has saved thousands of lives and continues to respond to bombardments by Russian and [Syrian] regime military forces," the official said on Wednesday.
The United States and the international community continue to support their work, the US defense official added.
Comment: Of course the Pentagon would continue to 'support their work'. The White Helmets stage their chemical attacks which they then use as a 'blank check' to intervene in the Syrian war. As SOTT reported earlier this year:
U.S. government spokespeople even said that any future chemical weapons attacks would be automatically blamed on Syria and Russia. In the real world, that's called a blank check. Since any apparent chemical weapons attack will automatically be blamed on Syria and Russia, and will be responded to with a cruise-missile attack on Syrian military positions, Syria's enemies have a major incentive to give the appearance that civilians have suffered from a chemical weapons attack. It's not rocket science.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the White Helmets, however, together with terrorists, have chosen 22 families with children as well as orphans kidnapped from refugee camps to be in the receiving end of a staged chemical weapons attack, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation reported.
Terrorists from a group calling itself Tanzim Ḥurras ad-Din (The Guardians of Religion Organization) are engaged in the direct preparation of sites for the detonation of containers loaded with poisonous substances during the shooting of a video about 'chemical attacks', the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation explained.
The White Helmets and Nusra Front terrorists have approved videos of two scenes, which will be transferred to the United Nations and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons; the rest will be distributed in the social networks, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation also said.
