Cops have interviewed the man seen in the video and believe that he was not associated with the teens who robbed the store. Investigators are continuing their attempts to locate and apprehend the juvenile suspects.Police have identified the man and the two teenagers who did not call for help when a clerk collapsed Saturday afternoon inside a Washington convenience store.A surveillance camera recorded the incident at a Shell gas station in Auburn, a city 25 miles south of Seattle. The video, seen above, prompted multiple members of the public to contact police with the identities of the trio.As seen in the video, a clerk named Zarif appears to argue with one of the teens about items consumed in the store. After the clerk came out from behind the counter, he collapsed into a SmartWater display stand (at the 2:20 mark of the video).After removing money from the hand of the fallen clerk, one teen jumped the counter and tried to open the cash register.The teen, wearing a dark jacket, proceeded to go in and out of the store several times, stealing items on each occasion (and repeatedly stepping over the unconscious Zarif). The teen wearing an orange jacket succeeded in getting the register open and each of the young thieves then tore bills from the drawer.According to a GoFundMe campaign, Zarif, a married father of three small children, has been hospitalized in critical condition since September 8.Police have yet to announce the arrest of the thieves (or what charges they will face).