Sputnik talked to a member of the Virginia State Senate Richard Black shortly after his visit to Syria and asked him to share his views on the situation in the war-torn country, the reported chemical attacks, a possible offensive on Idlib and Washington's policies in the Middle East."The CIA, working together with British intelligence, has repeatedly used the terror weapon to overthrow nations. Our goal is to install a puppet regime.from Damascus and the dreaded black and white flag of Al-Qaeda would fly over the capital. I don't think this is what the American people want. I would say that the worst thing about American foreign policy is thatThat is my principal concern with what we are doing in the Middle East.""You know that the Syrian army has recaptured almost all of Syria and there is a pocket of ultra-extreme radicals in Idlib. The people in Idlib live under a domination of these very vicious jihadists.""If the US were to intervene on the side of the rebels in Idlib, we would be fighting shoulder to shoulder, alongside Al-Qaeda, the same group that attacked the Twin Towers and the Pentagon on 9/11."unlike when we attacked Mosul and Raqqa and just carpet bombed and indiscriminately killed everyone who was in those cities."In Douma, there is a very strange situation that has never been disclosed in the media. British intelligence began warning several weeks earlier that there was going to be a gas attack in Douma, that the Syrians were going to carry it out. And the Tiger Forces of the Syrian army launched an attack from an unexpected direction and they captured the chemical laboratory that the rebels had intended to use to stage the gas attack; that they would blame on the Syrian government."No American journalist has ever asked if Syria had gas in the first place."There are 50,000 terrorists in the province of Idlib.There is no answer to it. It's irrational. No rational person would believe that this was possible.""It appears as though British intelligence, MI6, will carry out a staged gas attack; they have already chosen a location that has been disclosed. They have trained people to fake as if they were victims of gas.""Now it's been disclosed and they may change their plans. We may see a different scenario. But I think it is very likely that there will be air attacks on the Syrian army; then we will be in a close total alliance with Al-Qaeda that attacked the US and murdered 3,000 Americans on 9/11."Syria understands it. They have absolutely nothing to gain, everything to lose. Each one of these so-called poison gas attacks has been debunked by very credible investigative journalists.""If we get rid of the sanctions, it would make it so much easier for the refugees to return. We did talk about the refugees andThe Syrians are very intelligent, very hard-working. He wants them back.""You asked about how he is portrayed in the media.There is almost a touch of shyness about him. Incredibly intelligent and very devoted to his people."When he suddenly goes to a religious ceremony, whether it's for the Muslims or the Christians, he drives himself, in his own SUV. He doesn't have an escort and people love him for this.""And he says: if the Syrian people wanted me out, soldiers would march in one day, they would say: Mr. President, it's time for you to leave, pack up your things, we are going to escort you out; you are no longer the president. And he would say: I accept that, it's the will of the people."