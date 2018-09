© Brian Snyder / Reuters



South Korea is considering a joint 2032 Olympic bid with its northern neighbors in an attempt to maintain peace and stability on the Korean peninsula."I plan to make this proposal [to jointly bid for the Games] to the North for the settlement of peace," Do said on Wednesday during a business trip to Tokyo.he added.The two countries also marched together under a unified Korean flag at the opening ceremony of the Games, marking a thaw in strained relations after decades of mutual hostility."The PyeongChang Winter Olympics showed the Olympic values very well," Do said The South Korean minister also proposed making a pan-Asian bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2030 with North Korea, China and Japan."We heard that China is going to make a bid to host the World Cup," he said.