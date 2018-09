© Vincent Kessler / Reuters

The European Union chief executive has proposed a new law which would require Google, Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms to remove extremist content within one hour or face a fine."One hour is the decisive time window the greatest damage takes place," said Jean-Claude Juncker in his annual State of the Union address to the European Parliament.The one-hour timeline is a significant step up from the three months internet companies were given in March to show they were acting faster to take down radical posts. Now, EU regulators say too little is being done without legalisation forcing them to take action."We need strong and targeted tools to win this online battle," Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova said of the new rules.