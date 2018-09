© Debating Europe

The Netherlands will end its support for Syrian militants, since the program did not yield the "expected" results. Earlier, journalists found one of the groups had been labeled 'terrorist' by the Dutch justice department.reads the letter the lower house of the parliament by Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok and Minister for Foreign Trade Sigrid Kaag,and [has] cost the country over $80 million (some €69 million) over the years, according to the document.and is to be closed since the Syrian troops "will soon win" the war against militant groups.Over the years, the Netherlands allocated $29 million (€25 million) to the(NLA) program, $14.5 million (€12.5 million) were donated to theand $17.1 million (€14,8 million) went to the(AJACS) program. The AJACS was supposedly designed to support "community police" work in Syria, specifically theaccording to the document. Since the White Helmets now operate only in the Idlib province, which is believed to be the destination of the looming offensive by the Syrian Army and its allies, their future is quite doubtful, the document states.by the two Dutch newspapers - Nieuwsuur and Trouw. According to their report , 22 armed militant groups were subjects to receive supplies through the NLA program. The "non-lethal" goods supplied by the Dutch government included satellite phones, uniforms, assorted equipment and even the 'iconic' Toyota Hilux pick-up trucks, widely used by various militant groups in Syria.At least one of the groups supplied by the Netherlands,the journalists have revealed. One Dutch man is currently prosecuted for joining the group back in 2015, withmovement which can qualify only as aThe ultimate goal of the group is creation of a "caliphate," according to the prosecution.the investigative report states. More information about the militants will be released by the two newspapers in the following days.The extent of the Dutch support to actual terrorists in Syria might be even bigger, since the other recipients openly named in the government letter are quite controversial, to say the least.The FSP has been operating exclusively in Syria's province of Idlib, largely controlled by the local Al-Qaeda branch, Al-Nusra Front (now rebranded as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham). The FSP got in limelight last December, when BBC aired the Panorama program titledThe program claimed that the FSP officers had to be approved by Al-Nusra henchmen to get enlisted into the "police force."Following the program's broadcastthrough the AJACS program, and ended it completely in August.The group has advertised itself as a volunteer force and Syria's "civil defense." The White Helmets have been widely praised in the West and even received an Oscar for a "documentary" movie.