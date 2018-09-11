Israel police
Dozens of Palestinian students on Monday choked on teargas when the Israeli police fired teargas canisters in the vicinity of al-Quds University, as well as some schools and kindergartens in Abu Dis town, east of Jerusalem.

Activist Hani Halabiya told Quds Press that Israeli police forces stormed Abu Dis town in the morning for a "security mission" that was not announced.

Halabiya said that Palestinian citizens of Abu Dis clashed with police forces who fired teargas canisters and sound bombs in the area upon students' arrival at their schools in the early morning hours.

The Palestinian activist stressed that Israel is aiming to disrupt the Palestinian educational process in Jerusalem and divert Palestinians' attention from the ongoing violations at al-Aqsa Mosque and Khan al-Ahmar demolition.

He called on school principals in Jerusalem to sue Israel at international courts.