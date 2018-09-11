Society's Child
Israeli police fire teargas & sound bombs on Palestinian schools, kindergartens
Palestine Info
Tue, 11 Sep 2018 12:12 UTC
Activist Hani Halabiya told Quds Press that Israeli police forces stormed Abu Dis town in the morning for a "security mission" that was not announced.
Halabiya said that Palestinian citizens of Abu Dis clashed with police forces who fired teargas canisters and sound bombs in the area upon students' arrival at their schools in the early morning hours.
The Palestinian activist stressed that Israel is aiming to disrupt the Palestinian educational process in Jerusalem and divert Palestinians' attention from the ongoing violations at al-Aqsa Mosque and Khan al-Ahmar demolition.
He called on school principals in Jerusalem to sue Israel at international courts.
Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. Find out just what a people will submit to, and you have found out the exact amount of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them; and these will continue till they are resisted with either words or blows, or with both. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress. Men may not get all they pay for in this world; but they must pay for all they get.
Comment: This is not the first time al-Quds University has come under attack. Ma'an News Agency reports: While Israelis raze villages and target schoolchildren with tear gas, the Trump Administration has, in all seriousness, announced that it will close Washington's PLO office because Palestinians have not taken "steps to advance the start of direct and meaningful negotiations with Israel."
