© Shadi Hatem/Apaimages



Israel planned the demolition of Khan Al-Ahmar to make room for illegal settlements 40 years ago, newly-emerged documents have revealed.The revelations show that Haaretz has revealed.This land included the villages of Hizme, Anata, Al-Azariya and Abu Dis, all outlying villages of Jerusalem, as well as other Palestinian lands in Wadi Qelt, the Kidron Valley and Horkania Valley between Jerusalem and Jericho.The document in question states "in the area there are many Bedouin involved in the cultivation of land," which Haaretz sees asThe document also states that "since the area is used by the military and a large part of the industry there serves the defence establishment, the area must be closed to Bedouin settlement and evacuated."situated on the Jerusalem-Jericho road. Save for the final eviction of Bedouin living in these areas, most of Ariel's plan has already been accomplished. Israel has long sought to officially annex Ma'ale Adumim and has pushed a "facts on the ground" policy in the E1 area , which remains largely inhabited by Palestinians.Khan Al-Ahmar has been the focus of attention in recent weeks after it was slated for demolition by Israeli occupation forces. Soldiers visited the site on 2 July, taking measurements, inspecting the village's school made of tyres and counting livestock in preparation for the demolition. Residents of Khan Al-Ahmar were told to leave after the area was declared a closed military zone, and mobile homes were installed in nearby Al-Azariya to relocate the them.Khan Al-Ahmar is home to Al-Jahhalin Bedouins, who are refugees from the Negev desert that have lived in the area since their displacement by the Israeli army in 1967.