Loyalty Islands quake
A 6.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Loyalty Islands approximately 146 miles from New Caledonia.

The quake struck at 19:31:38 UTC on September 10, 2018.

There has been no reports of damages or injuries, and no tsunami warning has been issued.

Location: 22.061S 170.085E

Depth: 10 km

Distances:

- 234.6 km (145.5 mi) ESE of Tadine, New Caledonia
- 291.2 km (180.5 mi) SSE of Isangel, Vanuatu
- 318.6 km (197.5 mi) ESE of W, New Caledonia
- 363.7 km (225.5 mi) E of Mont-Dore, New Caledonia
- 375.3 km (232.7 mi) E of Dumba, New Caledonia

Location Uncertainty: Horizontal: 8.7 km; Vertical 1.9 km