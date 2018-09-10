© Andre Reedy

Norfolk, Hampton and the Chesapeake Bay saw heavy flooding, waterspouts and a possible tornado on Sunday.Norfolk Fire and Rescue says it responded to several reports of a tornado that touched down in the area of the Ocean View Golf Course Sunday morning.In a tweet at 11:37 a.m., Norfolk Fire Chief Worley reported that there is minor damage, but no injuries.The tornado has not been confirmed, but the region was under a tornado warning at the time.Several WAVY-TV viewers also reported seeing a waterspout over the Chesapeake Bay Sunday morning.The newsroom began receiving pictures shortly after 9 a.m.The waterspout could be seen from different vantage points across the area.An areal flood warning for Hampton was issued for the area at 8:12 a.m. Sunday morning.The warning continued through 11:15 a.m. Sunday.Old Point Avenue in Hampton was under water Sunday morning.Many streets off East Pembrooke Avenue in Hampton were also under water.However, residents in Virginia Beach have also reported flooding.