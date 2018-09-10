Earth Changes
Norfolk area hit with waterspouts, possible tornado and flooding in Virginia
cbs17.com
Mon, 10 Sep 2018 18:38 UTC
Norfolk Fire and Rescue says it responded to several reports of a tornado that touched down in the area of the Ocean View Golf Course Sunday morning.
In a tweet at 11:37 a.m., Norfolk Fire Chief Worley reported that there is minor damage, but no injuries.
The tornado has not been confirmed, but the region was under a tornado warning at the time.
Several WAVY-TV viewers also reported seeing a waterspout over the Chesapeake Bay Sunday morning.
The newsroom began receiving pictures shortly after 9 a.m.
The waterspout could be seen from different vantage points across the area.
An areal flood warning for Hampton was issued for the area at 8:12 a.m. Sunday morning.
The warning continued through 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
Old Point Avenue in Hampton was under water Sunday morning.
Many streets off East Pembrooke Avenue in Hampton were also under water.
However, residents in Virginia Beach have also reported flooding.
Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. Find out just what a people will submit to, and you have found out the exact amount of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them; and these will continue till they are resisted with either words or blows, or with both. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress. Men may not get all they pay for in this world; but they must pay for all they get.
