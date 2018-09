© ROMEO GACAD / AFP



A district of Aceh province, the only area of Indonesia that is governed by Sharia law, has banned single men and women from dining out together in a bid to help women be "more well behaved."Single women in the Bireuen district on Sumatra island will be forbidden from sitting unaccompanied with men or co-workers at coffee shops and restaurants."The objective is to protect women's dignity so they will feel more comfortable, more at ease, more well behaved and will not do anything that violates Sharia (Islamic law)," local head of the local sharia agency Jufliwan told AFP on Wednesday.Cafe-owners and restaurateurs must also do their part to prevent any public displays of affection between unmarried couples. The notice, previously issued in 2016, was reissued on August 30 with some added guidance which precludes food sellers from hiring LGBT people as waiters.