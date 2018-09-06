© Philippe Hugen/AFP



As many as 200 officers oversaw the operation on Thursday, which took place at the camp in Grande-Synthe, located just outside the city, French media reports.Built by the charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF), it was the first French camp to meet the standards of the United Nations High Commissioner on Refugees. At its height, it housed almost 1,500 people.At the time of last year's violence, the mayor of Grande-Synthe, Damien Careme, disagreed with plans to close the camp, instead advocating its size be downsized to 700 residents.Prior to this week's move, 800 remained living at the site, with 95 percent comprised of Iraqi Kurds, according to municipal estimates.The heavy police presence at the Grande-Synthe camp was part of efforts to deter the growth of the site as migrants congregated there before making attempts to stow themselves on trucks and ferries destined for the UK.Previous camps like the "Jungle" site located near the port of Calais hosted as many as 10,000 migrants before being cleared and razed in 2016. Last October, fierce clashes erupted between migrants and police, who came to demolish the camp.Last month, French lawmakers passed new legislation to accelerate asylum procedures by cutting the maximum processing time, after arriving in France, from the current 120 days to 90.