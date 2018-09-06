© Global Look Press/ Howard Jones

Police are investigating London bus stop posters reading 'Israel is a racist endeavour,' believed to be a response to Labour's decision to adopt the full International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of anti-Semitism.It comes after the much-fraught decision by the Labour party to adopt the full International IHRA definition of anti-Semitism.A Transport for London (TfL) spokesperson said it "absolutely didn't authorize" the posters, and that the protest amounts to "fly posting and therefore an act of vandalism." The posters will be "immediately" removed, TfL added.LPA tweeted the pictures of the bold black and white posters with captions saying Palestinians' rights have been "denied entirely on ethnicity".But following long-running claims of anti-Semitism within its ranks, Labour voted overwhelmingly in favor of adopting the full definition. However it included a "freedom of expression" clause on Israel and the rights of Palestinians.