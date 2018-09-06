Society's Child
India: Parents of young boy who has 24 fingers and toes 'risks being sacrificed by his own family'
RT
Tue, 04 Sep 2018 15:58 UTC
According to Asian news agency ANI, the boy - named Shivanandan, from the village of Gurri in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district - is facing life threats by his very own family because of his "disorder."
His parents were quoted saying their relatives are seeking to end their child's life after a sorcerer told them sacrificing the boy would guarantee them a life full of wealth.
"We have stopped sending him to school. We have sought help from the police also," his father said.
High-ranking state police officer Umashankar Singh said police had received a complaint and that he would personally investigate the matter.
"I will conduct a fair investigation into it & won't let him stay deprived of education. He is financially weak so his educational expenses will be incurred by me till I am posted here," the officer said, according to an API tweet.
The news sparked outcry among the public, with some calling on the alleged sorcerer to be punished.
While one suggested the anomaly is not news, another called for stricter laws to end violence against children.
The intuitive mind is a sacred gift, and the rational mind is a faithful servant. We have created a society that honors the servant and has forgotten the gift.
The snack companies will re-label their sugar crap as "Low Carb". And the dumbshits will buy it ...
They are protecting their markets. I noticed that as soon as "healthy trends" take off, they start the fear campaign telling people not to adopt...
Of course its hooey. Snack companies are suffering when people adopt low carb diets. Start the propaganda fear machine to get them consuming...
Pathetic. Everything is fake nowadays. Even protesting.
We knew in the Cuban Missile Crisis that the US Navy was willing to start WWIII by its depth-charging of a Russian nuclear sub. On that occasion...
Comment: This is horribly reminiscent of these recent stories: