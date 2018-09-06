© Athar Hussain / Reuters

The parents of a 12-year-old born with 12 fingers and 12 toes have appealed to police to protect the boy from being sacrificed by his own greedy relatives.According to Asian news agency ANI, the boy - named Shivanandan, from the village of Gurri in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district - is facing life threats by his very own family because of his "disorder."High-ranking state police officer Umashankar Singh said police had received a complaint and that he would personally investigate the matter."I will conduct a fair investigation into it & won't let him stay deprived of education. He is financially weak so his educational expenses will be incurred by me till I am posted here," the officer said, according to an API tweet.The news sparked outcry among the public, with some calling on the alleged sorcerer to be punished.While one suggested the anomaly is not news, another called for stricter laws to end violence against children.