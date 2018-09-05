"In both (North and South Hwanghae) provinces there are 76 reported deaths, and 75 people missing. Over 9,000 people are displaced and nearly 1,800 residential buildings destroyed or damaged," UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a report (pdf) of 03 September.
Several parts of the country recorded heavy rain from around 28 August, 2018. Kaesong recorded 298 mm of rain in 24 hours to 29 August, 2018. Nampo recorded 191 mm, Sariwon 121 mm, Ryongyon 135 mm and Pyonggang 189 mm during the same period.
NK News reports that the overflowing Ryesong River has caused major flood damage in areas near Kaesong, a city in North Hwanghae Province.
Elsewhere in the country, as many as 10,000 houses have been damaged and 35 000 displaced in Kangwon Province, according to the Red Cross.
Tropical Storm Soulik
Days before the recent heavy rain, Tropical Storm Soulik caused extremely heavy rainfall, resulting in heavy flooding in Kangwon and South Hamgyong provinces from 24 August.
UN OCHA says that Munchon city was worst affected with 10 reported deaths, 60 people missing. Over 58,000 people displaced from both Munchon city and Kowon city. Many schools and health facilities were destroyed or damaged. The water supply system of Munchon city was destroyed leaving tens of thousands of people without access to safe drinking water.
Social media
Satellite imagery from @planetlabs confirms UN reports that North Korea has suffered major flood damage after recent storms https://t.co/otH3MF7n5P pic.twitter.com/adyemj93hI— NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) September 5, 2018