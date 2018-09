Tropical Storm Soulik

Social media

Satellite imagery from @planetlabs confirms UN reports that North Korea has suffered major flood damage after recent storms https://t.co/otH3MF7n5P pic.twitter.com/adyemj93hI — NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) September 5, 2018



according to the UN. Kangwon province has also been affected according to other reports·UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a report (pdf) of 03 September.Several parts of the country recordedNK News reports that the overflowing Ryesong River has caused major flood damage in areas near Kaesong, a city in North Hwanghae Province.resulting in heavy flooding in Kangwon and South Hamgyong provinces from 24 August.Many schools and health facilities were destroyed or damaged. The water supply system of Munchon city was destroyed leaving tens of thousands of people without access to safe drinking water.