Flooding is evident across the town of Kumchon. Water levels have risen along the Ryesong River

Flooding is evident across the town of Kumchon. Water levels have risen along the Ryesong River and tributaries on either side of the town, reaching homes and covering fields
Severe floods have been affecting North and South Hwanghae provinces in North Korea since late August, 2018, according to the UN. Kangwon province has also been affected according to other reports·

"In both (North and South Hwanghae) provinces there are 76 reported deaths, and 75 people missing. Over 9,000 people are displaced and nearly 1,800 residential buildings destroyed or damaged," UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a report (pdf) of 03 September.

Several parts of the country recorded heavy rain from around 28 August, 2018. Kaesong recorded 298 mm of rain in 24 hours to 29 August, 2018. Nampo recorded 191 mm, Sariwon 121 mm, Ryongyon 135 mm and Pyonggang 189 mm during the same period.

NK News reports that the overflowing Ryesong River has caused major flood damage in areas near Kaesong, a city in North Hwanghae Province.

Elsewhere in the country, as many as 10,000 houses have been damaged and 35 000 displaced in Kangwon Province, according to the Red Cross.

Tropical Storm Soulik

Days before the recent heavy rain, Tropical Storm Soulik caused extremely heavy rainfall, resulting in heavy flooding in Kangwon and South Hamgyong provinces from 24 August.

UN OCHA says that Munchon city was worst affected with 10 reported deaths, 60 people missing. Over 58,000 people displaced from both Munchon city and Kowon city. Many schools and health facilities were destroyed or damaged. The water supply system of Munchon city was destroyed leaving tens of thousands of people without access to safe drinking water.

