The council chairman, Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State, Abdulrashid Ibrahim,The council boss highlighted the incident to journalists on Tuesday in his office at Ringim, after he paid a sympathy visit to the affected communities ravaged by the flood.He explained that the damage is alarming because the flood is the first of its kind in the area, since 2003.He said the people that lost their lives in the incident were using a canoe to move from the flood troubled area to a safer destination. Unfortunately, the canoe capsized, killing seven people on board.He identified the affected communities in the council as: Dabi, Auramo, Yakasawa, Algama, Laura, Kayi hawa, Dingare, Siyanku, Nsukum, zangon kanya, Malamawan Yandutse, Kyarama, Sintilmawa , Yan-dutse and Chai-chai Sabuwa.He explained that the local government has intensified effort to reduce the effect of the flood, including purchasing six thousand empty bags and fifty troop of sand for embankment around the affected areas.He urged the state and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to intervene and assist the affected victims of the flood.A victim from Algama village, Malam Musa, explained that he lost his house and farm produce in the disaster.Most of the victims interviewed by PREMIUM TIMES called on the government and individuals to come to their rescue as they are in dire need of assistance.Sani Yusuf, the executive secretary of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Jigawa, said the flood was as a result of the release of Tiga Dam in Kano State.Whenever the dam is released, it passes through nine Local Government Area in Jigawa which includes: Ringim, Taura, Jahun, Miga, Auyo, Kaugama, Malammadori, Hadejia, Guri up to Chad those communities in the riverine area.He said NIMET normally alerted them every year when the dam will be released so that they can be proactive and ready, but unfortunately, this year they didn't receive any reports concerning the releasing of the dam.The executive secretary said the state agency has provided 100 bags of Maize and numbers of empty bags/ sacks for emergency needs to the victims, at state level."It's unfortunate that we have being requesting for assistance from the National Emergency Agency (NEMA)" but they have never gotten any and as a result, they are discouraged to request for their assistance."We also wrote a request to the presidential committee on flood but we're yet to receive a response. This is (an) emergency. We can't do it alone at the state level, we need help, the victims are in need of assistance," Mr Yusuf said.