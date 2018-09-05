© Vladimir Trefilov/Sputnik

The United States is manipulating its currency, the dollar, and uses it as a tool to exert pressure when it wants to punish someone, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.In an interview with Russian Channel One, he said thatHe added that "for decades, everyone hoped that the United States would scrupulously fulfill its duties as the issuer of the world's main reserve currency. What is now happening to the dollar?the foreign minister said.While meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, last month, Lavrov said that"Abuse, gross abuse of the role of the US dollar as a world reserve currency will cause its role to be weakened," he said.This week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on global trading partners to smash the greenback's "monopoly," sayingin trade and investment with other countries.