The former Iranian leader made headlines last week when he questioned why bosses at the French Open were "disrespecting" US tennis star Serena Williams by banning the 'catsuit' outfit that she wore at this year's tournament.
Ahmadinejad has added to that foray into sporting controversy by speaking out on a case involving another US figure - that of ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Kaepernick began the 'take a knee' protests against social injustice in the US that have swept the NFL, and has found himself without a club since opting out of his contract with the 49ers in March of last year.
Kaepernick is pursuing a case against NFL owners, whom he accuses of colluding not to sign him due to his social activism.
The 30-year-old hit the headlines again on Monday when he was announced as the face of sports giant Nike's new 'Just Do It' advertising campaign.
The announcement was praised by many as a brave step to help promote Kaepernick's social causes - although others vowed to boycott the sportswear giant over the decision.