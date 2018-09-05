© Twitter



Israeli soldiers shot and injured Palestinian Minister for the Walls and Settlements, in a village near the occupied city of Ramallah whilst taking part in an anti-occupation protest on Thursday.The Israeli soldiers shot Walid Assaf on Thursday with rubber-coated bullets in the village of Das Karkar in the occupied West Bank.Assaf, whose left ear was injured from the attack, said he was taking part in a peaceful protest againstaccording to Palestinian Authority news agency WAFA.But Palestinians should continue to take to the streets and protest the settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, he added.Israel has occupied the West Bank illegally since 1967, committing various crimes against Palestinian civilians.