Society's Child
Ronan Farrow slams NBC after exec sends out memo defending decision to scuttle Weinstein sex abuse story
The Daily Mail
Tue, 04 Sep 2018 21:28 UTC
Following months of scrutiny, Lack sent the memo and an 11-page 'fact sheet' to NBC staff on Labor Day that pushed back on claims it tried to kill Farrow's story.
In a unique move for a media outlet, the memo included excerpts of Farrow's draft story script, a timeline of his reporting and also descriptions of the network's interactions with Weinstein and his lawyers while the investigation was going on.
In a statement on Twitter late Monday, Farrow said the memo contained 'numerous false or misleading statements'.
He went on to say it became clear he was being 'blocked from further reporting, adding: 'The story was twice cleared and deemed 'reportable' by legal and standards only to be blocked by executives who refused to allow us to seek comment from Harvey Weinstein.'
Lack's memo was sent out just days after one of its former news producers Rich McHugh, who worked with Farrow on the Weinstein investigation, claimed they were told to kill the reporting from the 'very highest levels at NBC'.
Specifically addressing the claims from the former producer published last week, Lack said: 'Contrary to recent allegations, at no point did NBC obstruct Farrow's reporting or 'kill' an interview.'
Lack also detailed in the memo how NBC News President Noah Oppenheim, who is Lack's aide-de-camp, did have some contact with Weinstein, including a long and rambling phone call in which Weinstein denounced one of his accusers, 'Scream' actress Rose McGowan, before the network dropped the story. This directly contradicts NBC's previous assertions that Oppenheim and other NBC News executives had no meaningful contact with Weinstein.
It comes after NBC faced claims the network, including Oppenheim, had colluded with Weinstein to kill the story.
NBC had previously denied that Oppenheim, who moonlights as a Hollywood screenwriter, had any professional or personal relationship with Weinstein.
The 'fact sheet' included in Lack's email specifically mentions Oppenheim's contact with Weinstein. It comes after a Daily Beast report last week claimed that Farrow had suspected Oppenheim was speaking with Weinstein directly about the story.
Lack's memo acknowledged that Oppenheim did meet Weinstein at the exclusive New York City Time 100 gala in 2017, where they were seated at the same small table. According to NBC, Weinstein told Oppenheim, 'I didn't like your movie.'
Oppenheim wrote the film 'Jackie', which won an Academy Award. Oppenheim himself was not nominated.
After previously denying any meaningful contact between Weinstein and Oppenheim, NBC now acknowledges that Weinstein and Oppenheim later spoke on the phone about Farrow's reporting.
'Oppenheim answered his phone one afternoon in early August - not knowing it was Weinstein calling. Weinstein launched into a rambling assault on Rose McGowan's credibility. Oppenheim listened politely and told Weinstein that if and when a report was ready for air, he would have the opportunity to comment,' Lack's memo said.
'Shortly thereafter, Weinstein attorney Lanny Davis arrived, uninvited and without an appointment, in the lobby of Rockefeller Center. Oppenheim went to the lobby and asked him to leave.'
An NBC insider familiar with the network's practices said it was highly unlikely that a senior NBC executive would descend to the lobby of 30 Rockefeller Center, which swarms with tourists, to dismiss an unannounced guest, especially someone as intimately connected as Lanny Davis who represented the Clintons during the Monica Lewinsky scandal. The insider also said it was unlikely that Oppenheim would answer his own work phone directly, though it's possible that Weinstein got his cellphone number from the Creative Artists Agency, which has represented Oppenheim for many years. The New York Times previously reported that Weinstein unsuccessfully went to CAA to kill the story by Farrow, who was a CAA client. Farrow would later fire CAA.
Lack labeled the claims that Weinstein influenced NBC's decision-making as 'baseless speculation'.
'The accompanying document recounts every interaction NBC News executives and editors had with Weinstein and his attorneys. It will surprise no one that they were dishonest in their dealings with us, often mischaracterizing our brief conversations.
'But in each instance, their calls were either completely ignored or met with a boilerplate commitment to allow them to comment if and when something was ready for broadcast.
'None of this was kept secret from Farrow. None of it was any different from the calls we receive on every other difficult story our investigative unit regularly breaks. And none of it played any role in our decision-making.'
Farrow spent eight months investigating the allegations against Weinstein for NBC. After a disagreement with his managers over whether he had enough material for a story about Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct, Farrow took it to the New Yorker magazine. He later shared the Pulitzer Prize with The New York Times for their stories about Weinstein, which ignited the #MeToo movement.
'We spent eight months pursuing the story but at the end of that time, NBC News - like many others before us - still did not have a single victim or witness willing to go on the record,' Lack wrote in his memo about Farrow's reporting.
Lack said that when Farrow came to editors with a draft script, he didn't have any alleged Weinstein victims who were willing to identify themselves on the record.
He said Rose McGowan was the only person who wanted to be identified on camera but had refused to actually named Weinstein. McGowan later sent a cease-and-desist letter regarding the use of her interview.
When Farrow hit back at NBC on Monday night, he said: 'Their list of sources is incomplete and omits women who were either identified in the NBC story or offered to be.
'The suggestion to take the story to another outlet was first raised by NBC, not me, and I took them up on it only after it became clear that I was being blocked from further reporting. The story was twice cleared and deemed 'reportable' by legal and standards only to be blocked by executives who refused to allow us to seek comment from Harvey Weinstein.'
The memo also addressed an NYPD recording that Farrow had obtained of Weinstein allegedly admitting to inappropriate behavior with an Italian model.
Lack said the fact the Manhattan District Attorney had not deemed the recording to be sufficient evidence to prosecute Weinstein weighed on their editorial decision. They said they could either pursue a story on the decision not to prosecute, or use the audio in a wider story if Farrow could get a victim to go on the record.
'We regret the deterioration of NBC's relationship with Ronan, and genuinely wish we had found a path to move forward together,' Lack wrote in his memo.
'That is why, in August of 2017, when Farrow objected to his editors' conclusion we convened an independent group of the most experienced investigative journalists in our organization to review his material with fresh eyes.
'We asked them - tell us what, if anything, we can broadcast. But their conclusion was unequivocal - this story is not ready for air. (Further, they found several elements in Farrow's draft script which did not hold up to scrutiny - described in the accompanying document.) It was Farrow's decision, in the midst of this process, to pursue the story elsewhere.'
When Farrow's story was published in The New Yorker, he named several women - Asia Argento, Mira Sorvino, Rosanna Arquette, Lucia Evans, Emma de Caunes, Jessica Barth and Sophie Dix - who alleged they had been abused by Weinstein.
The 'fact sheet' included in Lack's email specifically mentions NBC President Noah Oppenheim's contact with Weinstein during the investigation
'Not one of these seven women was included in the reporting Farrow presented while at NBC News,' Lack said in his memo.
Lack went on to describe the decision to let Farrow take his reporting elsewhere as one that was 'undertaken honorably and with good intentions toward Farrow and his work'.
'Had we refused his request, NBC might have ultimately broken the story, but we wondered then, and still wonder now, whether the brave women who spoke to him in print would have also sat before TV cameras and lights,' Lack wrote.
'If we had tried to hold him and nothing changed, we would have needlessly blocked him from disseminating it via another forum. And that is why we agreed to let him go elsewhere. If some believe that decision a failure of our competitive instincts, so be it.'
NBC's decision not to air a story was heavily scrutinized at the time, and returned to the news last week when Farrow's former producer, Rich McHugh, publicly criticized the network in a New York Times article.
McHugh said last week that he knew Weinstein was contacting NBC executives directly because he was once in the room when he called. That phone call was not included in NBC's memo which claimed to fully account for all of Weinstein's interactions with the network.
McHugh quit on August 17 and has become the first person other than Farrow affiliated with NBC to say publicly that the network hampered his and Farrow's attempts to out the now-disgraced mogul.
Lack's memo did not address further allegations made by the Daily Beast last week that NBC News general counsel Susan Weiner repeatedly called Farrow and threatened him to cease his reporting on Weinstein or he would be smeared. NBC has denied making threats.
Lack noted in his memo that executives had 'watched with disappointment as unfounded intimations and accusations have traveled through media circles' ever since it emerged that NBC had passed on Farrow's reporting.
Farrow's forthcoming book, 'Catch and Kill', is expected to explore in detail what Farrow will contend were NBC's efforts to claim ownership of his reporting and thereby prevent any publication.
The firestorm over Farrow's reporting comes as Lack is 'on the chopping block,' according to the New York Post, which wrote last week that Comcast, which owns NBC, has become tired of all the scandals brewing under the Lack, 71.
In addition to the Farrow contretemps, Lack has faced persistent questions over why NBC sat on the explosive 'Access Hollywood' tape of Donald Trump making lewd comments about women. NBC knew about the tape for weeks or months before it was eventually leaked to the Washington Post's previously unknown David Fahrenthold, who is a college friend of Oppenheim's.
Like Farrow, Fahrenthold would go on to win the Pulitzer prize.
NBC claims that its lawyers had held up broadcast of the tape, but the Washington Post released it within hours of receiving it.
Perhaps most troublesome for Lack are NBC's sexual harassment scandals and accusations that he has been deceitful in his claims that he knew nothing about his close friend Matt Lauer's pervy ways.