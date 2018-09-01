© Yves Herman / Reuters



Two people injured in Friday's knife attack at Amsterdam's Central Railway Station were American tourists, the US ambassador has confirmed. Authorities say that no motives for the attack have been ruled out - including terrorism.US Ambassador Pete Hoekstra said on Saturday that the American government has already "been in touch with them and their families."The suspected attacker was shot and wounded by police. It is understood that suspect, who was later identified as an Afghan citizen with a German residency permit, did not know the two Americans.Amsterdam police spokesman Frans Zuiderhoek told AFP that the attacker's motive remains unclear. An investigation into Friday's brutal attack is now underway. "We are seriously taking into account that there was a terrorist motive," Zuiderhoek said.another police spokesman Rob van der Veen said.On Friday, witnesses described utter chaos as gunshots rang out in Amsterdam's busiest train station, as thousands of commuters and tourists were evacuated just after noon. Roughly 250,000 travelers use Central Station every day.