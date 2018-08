© Mohamed Hajjar



A sense of duty

In the line of fire

© Mohamed Hajjar



Battle-hardened medics

© Mohamed Hajjar



Amjad Ayman Yaghi is a journalist based in Gaza.

Since the beginning of the Great March of Return at the end of March, the Israeli military has left no doubt that it will not feel restrained in dealing with Gaza's demonstrations.But even those not protesting are not safe. Israeli forces have killed two journalists and at least 90 have been injured. Three medics have also been killed. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, there have been at least 370 instances of paramedics being injured during the demonstrations and nearly 70 ambulances have sustained damage.said 43-year-old Muhammad al-Hissi, a paramedic with two decades of experience.Al-Hissi, now director of emergency medical services at the Palestine Red Crescent Society in Khan Younis , in the southern Gaza Strip, is an ever-present figure at the demonstrations of the Great March of Return. And his 20 years on the job also make him a veteran of the entire second intifada and all three Israeli wars on Gaza.He was first injured, he told The Electronic Intifada, in an Israeli airstrike 2002 that left him needing several surgeries to remove shrapnel from his right hand.In 2014, during Israel's 51-day offensive on Gaza, he was injured again in the same hand in another airstrike, and this time needed a metal implant that he still carries around.Yet he is not discouraged.al-Hissi told the Electronic Intifada.A sense of duty, he said, carried him through the tear gas, the blood and rubble."It's hard to save people from buildings that have been shelled. The rubble keeps coming down over our heads." al-Hissi said.Al-Hissi said he has been shocked at the number of casualties and not just among protesters.Among the many injured multiple times in the line of duty during the Great March of Return is Ibrahim Talalqa, 23. Talalqa volunteered in a civil defense medical services team for three years to become a certified paramedic."In Gaza, paramedics leave home not knowing if they will ever come back to their families," Talalqa said. He does his best to ease his family's concerns, he added.Talalqa remembers the 14 May protests as the worst - these also claimed the most casualties of any of the series of demonstrations to date. He was not wounded on this occasion, but it was close.At one point, he had to crawl on his stomach to reach a youth who had been injured near the boundary. When he finally got there, he had to try to carry the young man, who had a chest injury, back to an ambulance. Yet he initially could not reach the ambulance because of the intense shooting. Talalqa ended up having to drop to the ground and wait with the wounded man until an ambulance could finally pick them both up.Adel al-Masharawi is another veteran paramedic. The 41-year-old began in 2000 and says the situation has only become worse.But, like the other medics, he is determined to carry on.It may be a duty for these battle-hardened medics, but those who are rescued will always be grateful.On 3 August, Bashar al-Muzaini, 18, found himself on the edge of the protests waving a flag and wearing the distinctive black-and-white Palestinian kuffiyeh.He and friends were staying at a distance of 500 meters from the boundary, a distance they thought would be safe. But at one point, as a thick cloud of tear gas descended on the group, al-Muzaini found himself alone, nauseous and disoriented.Al-Muzaini later realized that he had been lucky to escape only with tear gas poisoning. The area had been the site of heavy shooting while he was lost in the fog. But when he tried to thank al-Masharawi he was almost rebuffed.