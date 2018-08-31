© Marcos Brindicci / Reuters



Efforts by the Argentinian central bank to stabilize the national currency by raising a key interest rate to 60 percent have done little to soothe rapidly deteriorating sentiment in Latin America's third-largest economy.The regulator had already increased interest rates four times since April, most recently on August 13. The rate hikes were prompted by a sudden weakening in the peso after a drought hampered farm exports earlier in the year.Investors are raising concerns that Buenos Aires could soon default as it struggles to repay heavy government loans. On Wednesday, Argentina's government unexpectedly asked for the early release of a $50 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).The fund said it would look to "revise the government's economic plan with a focus on better insulating Argentina from recent shifts in global financial markets." Last month, the IMF said it expects Argentina's economy to stabilize by the end of the year and a gradual recovery to begin in 2019.Argentine President Mauricio Macri attempted to calm the public in a televised address, saying: "I know that these tumultuous situations generate anxiety among many of you... I understand this, and I want you to know I am making all decisions necessary to protect you."