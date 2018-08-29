Seven people were killed and one was injured after their house got completely damaged in Kot village in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on Wednesday morning due to a landslide resulting from heavy rains. The deceased, who got buried due to the landslide, include two women and a three-year-old girl.The state disaster management department said people from the local administration, a police team and SDRF personnel were pressed into service to carry out rescue operations. However, the body of a 26-year-old woman is still missing., especially in Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Pauri districts.