Seven dead due to landslide after heavy rain in Uttarakhand, India
Wed, 29 Aug 2018 19:03 UTC
The state disaster management department said people from the local administration, a police team and SDRF personnel were pressed into service to carry out rescue operations. However, the body of a 26-year-old woman is still missing.
Due to continuous rains in the state, the water level in the Sharda river in Champawat district, which has reached 220.20 metres, is approaching the danger mark at 221.20 metres. In Haridwar too, the water level in the Ganga has reached 293.15 metres, which is only 0.85 metres shy of the danger mark.
Moreover, landslips triggered by heavy rains saw 188 roads, including rural roads, state and national highways, remain blocked across the state on Wednesday. The Dehradun Meteorological Centre has issued a heavy rainfall alert across the state on September 1-2, especially in Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Pauri districts.
