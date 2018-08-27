A low-pressure system brought torrential rain and flooding to parts of central and southern Taiwan from 23 to 26 August, 2018.Seven people have died as a result of the severe weather, including 3 people who died in the city of Kaohsiung when scaffolding fell from a building.As many as 116 people were injured and around 6,000 people were evacuated. As of 26 August, around 600 of those displaced remained in shelters.The Central Weather Bureau had issued a warning for 'extremely torrential rain' (500 mm or more in 24 hours) as the storm loomed.Officials said that 1,222 locations were flooded in central and southern Taiwan. Kaohsiung, Tainan and Chiayi county were the areas worst hit by the flooding. Flood water had receded in most areas by Sunday, 26 August.Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visited some of the affected areas. She said via Social Media "Our military & first responders have left no stone unturned in the rescue & relief operations in the flood affected areas. A big thank you to the heroes of Taiwan."