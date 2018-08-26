Society's Child
Pew polls Russia: 71% don't believe Russia interfered in US election, 81% have confidence on Putin
Pew Research Center
Tue, 21 Aug 2018 15:15 UTC
More broadly, Russians are about evenly split over whether their country tries to influence the internal affairs of other countries: 45% say yes, 46% say no. In contrast, an overwhelming majority of Russians (85%) think the U.S. government interferes in the domestic affairs of other countries.
Regarding relations with the West, roughly eight-in-ten Russians think that Western sanctions, initially imposed on account of Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, are having an effect on the Russian economy, with 47% saying the sanctions are having a major effect. Tensions with the West are palpable for many Russians: Eight-in-ten consider NATO a threat, with 45% saying the organization is a major threat to their country.
Globally, Russians believe their country is playing an increasingly important role. Nearly three-in-four (72%) think Russia plays a more important role in the world than it did 10 years ago, up from 59% last year. Most, however, also believe Russia does not get the respect it deserves. About six-in-ten say Russia should get more respect internationally than it does, with roughly half as many (32%) saying Russia is as respected as it should be.
Russian President Vladimir Putin retains the confidence of his people in handling international affairs. A majority (58%) has a lot of confidence in his abilities, with an additional 23% expressing some confidence in him. Only 14% have little or no confidence in their leader's international acumen.
Domestically, a slim majority of Russians are satisfied with the direction of the country, even as four-in-ten express dissatisfaction. Economic issues top the list of Russia's biggest problems, with nearly seven-in-ten (69%) saying inflation is a very big problem. Additionally, majorities are very concerned about unemployment and inequality. Despite the positive feelings for Putin and their country, 59% say corrupt political leaders are a major concern in Russia today.
These are among the findings of a Pew Research Center survey conducted among 1,000 respondents in Russia from May 22 to June 23, 2018. The survey was nationally representative and occurred mostly before the start of the FIFA World Cup, as well as the government's proposal to increase the retirement age, which has caused some political backlash against Putin and the government.
Russians: We did not interfere in U.S. election, but U.S. interferes plenty in other countries
January 2017 assessment by the U.S. intelligence community concluded that the Russian president "ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the U.S. presidential election.")
Older Russians are more convinced that the government did not meddle - 77% of Russians ages 50 and older say this, compared with 66% of those under 50.
When asked about the possibility of influencing the internal affairs of other countries, Russians are divided on their own government's actions. Nearly equal numbers say the Russian government mostly stays out of the internal affairs of other countries (46%) as say it does try to influence other nations (45%). Young Russians (ages 18 to 29) are more likely to say Russia tries to interfere abroad (56%) than those 50 and older (41%). Those Russians who lack confidence in Putin are also more willing to say Russia tries to influence other countries (63%).
However, Russians clearly see the U.S. as an interfering power, with 85% saying the U.S. tries to shape the internal affairs of other countries versus only 9% who say the U.S. stays out.
In looking at other countries, roughly six-in-ten in Russia say that Canada (62%) and China (61%) avoid meddling, but 48% say that Germany does try to influence the affairs of other countries.
Concern over NATO and Western sanctions
Most Russians say that Western sanctions are having an effect on their economy, and nearly half (47%) say it is a major effect. This concern is little changed from surveys in 2015 and 2017.
Most say Russia is becoming more important in the world but still does not get enough respect
Russians are increasingly likely to say their country plays a more important role in the world today than it did 10 years ago. Overall, 72% of Russians say this now compared to 59% who did in 2017. Only 10% believe Russia is less important.
Lots of confidence in Putin, but economic worries linger
President Putin remains a popular figure in Russia. Roughly eight-in-ten Russians (81%) have at least some confidence in his ability to handle international affairs, with 58% expressing "a lot of confidence." Confidence in Putin has been especially high, and intense, since 2014, the year Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine.
Putin retains high levels of confidence among all age groups and education and income levels, as well as both men and women. However, those who have a favorable view of his political party, United Russia (Edinaya Rossiya), are almost unanimous in their confidence in his international leadership (94%).
Corruption among the political elite is also a pressing concern among Russians, with 59% saying it is a very big problem. Concern about corruption is especially common among people who lack confidence in Putin (of whom 69% see it as very big problem) or do not support United Russia (67%). Fewer Russians are concerned about corrupt business leaders (44%).
On the bottom end of concerns in Russia are immigration and conflict between ethnic and nationality groups. Only 26% and 20%, respectively, name these as very big problems.
