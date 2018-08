Man this shit gotta stop so y westland come over my friend house and say that their was a fight when we were just sitting there listening to music bbqin with the kids and they come up to him and taze him with a 2 month old baby in his arms right next to me then handcuff him and beat his ass Then had the nerve to call the emt for the baby as if they didn't just fuck up make this viral someone needs to do something about this I tried to grab the baby the cops push me out the way I'm so pissed right now

A deeply disturbing video has been shared with the Free Thought Project showing multiple police officers surround a man - who was holding his two-month old baby - and taser him.The video, uploaded to Facebook by the man who took it, Kelvin Williams, shows Westland City police officers assault and arrest a man as he held his baby son.According to Williams,As the video shows, several officers claim there was damaged property somewhere, but could not explain where it was. When the homeowner questions why police are there, the situation gets out of control as the cops threaten to arrest him for disorderly conduct.At this point, the officer tells the mother to bring the baby inside, and again, the man questions why the officer is ordering them around. Instead of bringing his baby inside, the man holds his own son and tries to comfort him while telling police that he can have his son outside and there is nothing they can do about it.The man collapses and luckily the mother grabs the baby before he falls to the ground. According to Williams, police then proceeded to handcuff and beat up the father.The baby was then brought to the hospital to check on his health after the taser was deployed right next to him. Luckily, according to Williams, the baby is alright.The Free Thought Project reached out to the Westland City police department but they have not yet responded to our request for comment on the video.Williams posted the video with the following description:If you'd like to peacefully voice your concern over what you watch in the video below, you can do so on the City of Westland police department's Facebook page, here. The Free Thought Project will update this story as more details unfold.