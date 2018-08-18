© @PogotowieRatunkowewPrzemyslu / Facebook

© @PogotowieRatunkowewPrzemyslu / Facebook

© @PogotowieRatunkowewPrzemyslu / Facebook

© @PogotowieRatunkowewPrzemyslu / Facebook

At least three people have been killed and 51 injured, including children, after a tour bus carrying Ukrainian citizens overturned in southeastern Poland.The incident took place near the village of Leszczawa Dolna, 300km south of Warsaw, on Saturday morning, local emergency services said on Facebook, adding that the bus was registered in Ukraine.When rescuers arrived at the scene, they found several people still trapped in the bus, while some passengers were unconscious. The injuries of at least 37 people are serious.Rescuers said the majority of people were sleeping at the time of the incident, but those who were awake