Society's Child
Worst news network: CNN Spanish site uses wrong photo in report about Nicaraguan 'protest'
RT
Sat, 18 Aug 2018 11:53 UTC
CNN Español tweeted out a video report on August 15 about Nicaraguans "returning to the streets to express their rejection of [President] Daniel Ortega's government," accompanied by a photograph of a large pro-government rally that took place several days prior.
The odd choice of photograph is particularly curious because it's difficult to imagine how the marchers could be mistaken as anti-government. A red-and-black Sandinista flag is clearly visible in the background, and some demonstrators are even seen wearing red-and-black bandanas over their mouths. The Sandinista National Liberation Front - or FSLN - is the democratic socialist political party headed by Ortega.
"There is a flag of the FSLN in the picture. This is a PRO-government demonstration, absurd propaganda," US journalist Ben Norton tweeted at the news site in Spanish.
Although the photograph appears to have been updated to more accurately reflect the story's content, it's still being used for an audio version of the video posted to the news channel's Soundcloud account.
The CNN report comes amid months of civil unrest in Nicaragua, with more than 100 people having been killed in what has been characterized as a US-backed effort to overthrow the government.
"We have always wanted to have normal relations with the US but we see only aggression in return," Ortega said in an exclusive interview with RT Spanish earlier this month.
- Russia against a blanket ban on AI weapons, supports international political declaration
- Does the disappearance of the Y-Chromosome's mean male extinction?
- Small bits of RNA can trigger pain and itchiness
- Russia looks toward innovation, may develop reusable rockets
- Study shows that robots have the power to brainwash children and alter their behavior for the worse
- Mathematics everywhere: Researchers solve age-old spaghetti mystery
- Earth's oldest rocks likely to have been created by meteorite bombardment
- 'Completely new systems, completely new capabilities': Russia rolls out upgraded supersonic strike bomber
- Biomimetics comes to STEM education
- Forensic scientists develop technique of identifying pedophiles through their hands
- Tech expert proves police bodycams can be hacked and footage altered
- Russia to develop super-heavy carrier rocket as reusable spacecraft
- Artificial placenta created in the laboratory
- Scientists find new properties of water
- Auroras discovered around brown dwarfs
- Dormant California supervolcano found to sit atop 240 cubic miles of magma
- Scientists track the speed of death as it moves through a cell
- NASA working to cut dependence on Russia, hopes to still preserve 'unique' space cooperation
- Powerful magnetic field and auroras detected on Brown Dwarf 'star' 20 light years from Earth - Discovery defies (known) astrophysics
- Has Google accidentally revealed secret military base in an abandoned airport in Gobi Desert?
- Waterspout videoed over Lake Michigan
- Video shows gigantic fire tornado that killed firefighter in Redding, California
- Strong and shallow M6.1 earthquake strikes Costa Rica
- Deep M6.6 earthquake hits north-east of Raba, Indonesia
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Internet going dark as climate goes cold - War on reality is on
- Sabancaya volcano in Peru erupts putting nation's second-biggest city on alert
- 'Floating ball of fire' seen outside Essex, UK care home during thunderstorm
- Dead whale shark found near Manila, Philippines
- Global cooling: Record-setting early snowfall covers the top of Hokkaido mountain in Japan
- 'Get me out of the water' man yells following first shark attack in years at Cape Cod, Massachusetts
- 3 killed by lightning bolt in Jharkhand, India
- 2 French rivers disappear - Geologists suspect through cracks in the ground
- 'Worst flooding in a century' kills 106 across Kerala state in India - UPDATE: Death toll rises above 300
- Very shallow M6.4 earthquake hits Ogasawara region, Japan - preceded by another mag 6 just a minute earlier
- No earthquake recorded in New South Wales, Australia, despite reports of rumbling
- Thousands displaced as rivers continue to rise in Colombia and Venezuela
- Four interesting events in the tropics over the past week
- Earth undergoing unexplained major cooling event - scientists ignore it
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: How fast the climate is going to change from 2019-2021 - A forecast
- Rare tornado filmed in Inner Mongolia, China
- Very bright meteor fireball with sonic boom lights up Alabama sky
- Loud boom reported by hundreds in Canberra, Australia remains a mystery
- Two mystery bangs heard across Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- Meteor fireball seen over Great Yarmouth, UK
- Mystery explosion that shook walls in Auckland, New Zealand blamed on school fireworks
- Meteor fireball streaks through the night sky above Sydney, Australia
- February 2018 fireball activity higher than previous 5 years of same period combined over Benelux countries
- Spectacular meteor fireball caught on camera as it blazes across Siberia
- Fireball above US base in Greenland puzzles NASA scientist - jokes about 'Russian strike'
- 'Big green' meteor fireball lights up Queensland sky
- Meteor fireball streaks over Melbourne, Australia
- Loud boom heard, felt by some in Charleston, South Carolina
- Stunning meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean Sea (again)
- Meteor fireball caught on dashcam near Anchorage, Alaska
- Mysterious boom heard in Nanaimo, BC, may have been 'meteor passing overhead' says professor
- Bright meteor fireball recorded over Mediterranean Sea
- Green, blue flash seen on Mars
- Two asteroids whizzed past Earth undetected last weekend
- Meteor fireball plunges into Mediterranean sea off the coast of Spain
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil
- India's 'Modicare,' funding 500mn poor, to be operational as of September 25 - PM
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Doctors with Conscience: Heroes in our Midst
- New Zealand study reveals herbicides' role in the rise of superbug resistance
- Dangerous grains: Monsanto's toxic glyphosate found in 43 out of 45 popular children's cereals
- Kickbacks and conflicts of interest: The multibillion-dollar mandatory child vaccination business
- The reasons why anti-authoritarian doctors are so rare
- How did we get here? The surprising origins of the new age of obesity
- Computer scientist gives one of the best explanations of vaccine-related autism you'll ever hear (VIDEO)
- Pathogens, chemical contaminants and how factory-farmed chicken can sicken
- Mercury fillings, the EU and US FDA: One protects consumers and the other ignores them
- Nasty! US invaded by savage tick that sucks animals dry, can spread diseases and spawns without mating
- Too much of a good thing? Excess Vitamin D
- One man's suffering exposed Monsanto's secrets to the world
- New paradigms in addiction therapy
- Chronic: For big pharma, the perfect patient is wealthy, permanently ill and a daily pill-popper
- Today's M.D.s get virtually zero nutrition instruction in medical school - a horrible price to pay for most of their patients
- Blue light emitted from smartphones and laptop screens accelerates blindness - study
- The importance of stretching for recovery and remodeling
- Acupuncture for addiction treatment
- Parents who are addicted to their phones affect their children's development
- Simple math and the right tools: How to read 200 books a year and change your life
- Neuroplasticity: The good & the bad - what happens to someone's brain from complaining every day?
- How to take a stand against manipulation
- Paul Joseph Watson: The age of emotional incontinence
- Writing your way to wellbeing
- Almost two-thirds of Americans have this sign of an unhealthy brain
- Effects of DMT can mimic near-death experience
- Look up from your screen! Children learn best when their bodies are engaged in the living world
- Man's best friend: Pet owners happier, wealthier, more fit than non-owners - survey
- The healing power of an attitude of gratitude
- Psychopaths have a hard time detecting distress
- Why your brain will never run out of problems to find
- Twitter: The high school we can't log off from
- 5 brutally honest truths to help overcome anxiety
- What 90-somethings regret most
- How to talk to someone who won't accept reality
- Facing adversity: How to stay motivated in the midst of challenging times
- End of life dreams and visions may illuminate dying
- On the acceptance of life's disappointments
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Great Debate: Sam Harris and Jordan Peterson's Epic 4-Night Battle of Ideas
- Nick Redfern: From an Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Plymouth, UK paranormal investigators receive major spike in calls over June, July
- Reflection in the window or 'Gollum' in Canadian woods?
- 'Gargoyle' seen in eastern Massachusetts
- Strange, smelly foam bubbles up from ground in Detroit
- Are these UFOs? Eerie videos showing mysterious lights over Chongqing, China
- Missing 411? Search for Colorado hiker continues with K-9 units, aerial support
- Trailer for paranormal documentary 'Hunt For The Skinwalker' released
- Mysterious orb captured in the Cambridgeshire, UK skies
- 2017 UFO survey: 1,101 people reported seeing unusual lights, shapes in Canada's skies
- Mysterious disappearances in Humboldt County, California
- Missing 411? Woman presumed dead after being swept out to sea found 18 months later wearing the same clothes
- Vanishing Passengers: Why have 165 people gone missing from cruise ships since 1995?
- UK feared Soviets, Chinese would acquire UFO tech according to declassified files
- Through their eyes - the Ariel school phenomenon
- Has ET gone home? Global UFO sightings slump
- Paranormal researcher claims to have found a time warp outside of Las Vegas
- Satire warning! BBC Crimewatch director gives up after failing to create coherent narrative out of govt's Salisbury novichok fable
- UK government to end homelessness by redefining cardboard box as 'a home'
- Karl Marx 'zero-euro' faux bill takes Germany by storm
- Trump's Walk of Fame star mysteriously multiplies
- Liberals who called Trump mentally unfit now being treated for 'Trump Anxiety Disorder'
- Heavy metal forever! Pair of elderly Germans ditch nursing home for 'world's largest' heavy metal music fest
- Millennials outraged after Alabama baseball team advertises 'Millennial Night' featuring avocados, participation ribbons and napping stations
- No Joke! Virginia Congressional candidate Leslie Cockburn accuses opponent of being into 'Bigfoot erotica'
- Florida man on a quest for beer chases store customers with a live alligator
- Monkey steals bike in China, dog gives persuit
- New extremist political movement espouses reckless engagement in civil discourse
- UK woman finds 'Stranger Things' worm on her front porch
- Oregon woman returns home to find cougar napping on her sofa
- 'I thought it was judgement free zone': Man with pot paraphernalia arrested for naked workout at local gym
- Super blood moon eclipse on July 27th has bible thumpers predicting the apocalypse-rapture-end of days-armageddon, again
- Yummy mummy: Over 4,000 people want to drink 'skeleton sludge' from Egyptian sarcophagus
- Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who Is America?' takes aim at Republicans
- 'Reality check': Roy Keane blasts Ian Wright for 'getting ahead of himself' and over-blowing England's World Cup chances
- Cat-astrophic TV interview? This Polish scientist takes it all in stride
- Bob Ross: The artist, the afro, the soothing voice and his untold story
Comment: Fake news and bad reporting have spread like a virus throughout the CNN news network. No surprise then that their ratings have plummeted so low that they now rank below the History Channel's Ancient Aliens: