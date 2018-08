© AFP



The US will double the number of its Marines stationed in Norway, Oslo confirmed. Moscow has repeatedly warned that alliance's build-up near its borders could worsen security situations in states where troops are stationed.News of the US and Norway agreeing "to extend and increase the rotational training and exercises" by the United States Marine Corps in the country was announced by Norwegian Defense Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen.The Norwegian authorities have also decided to add one more location for the training.US Marines could arrive there this autumn.Back then, Oslo stressed that "in times of crisis and war" Norway "will rely on US and other allied military reinforcements."however, views the increase of the US troops in the Nordic country as "clearly unfriendly,"The US reinforcement in Norway comes ahead of massive military drills meant to make troops "better prepared to counter any aggression," which are scheduled for October-November this year.Involving 40,000 participants, 130 aircraft and 70 vessels from more than 30 nations from NATO and its partners, the Trident Juncture 18 drills will take place in central and eastern Norway and in areas of the Baltic Sea and North Atlantic, including Iceland and the airspace of Sweden and Finland.The military bloc keeps beefing up its presence in the Baltic states and eastern Europe.Moscow has repeatedly stated that by increasing its presence on Russia's doorstep, the allianceBack in December,as they worsen the security situation with regard to those states whose territories are being used to deploy NATO forces and assets."