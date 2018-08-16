Society's Child
Facebook bans Infowars for 'hatespeech' but allows rapper who posted child porn to Instagram to keep his account
The Free Thought Project
Wed, 15 Aug 2018 13:43 UTC
As TFTP reported, Jones pushes anti-Muslim rhetoric, plays right along with the two-party paradigm, and serves as little more than a cheerleader for the current president, all while stoking division all the way along. His words are often hateful and he sometimes spreads outrageous conspiracy theories.
While Jones may distribute a ton of questionable content, he's never posted anything illegal and, he has never posted videos of child porn to any of his platforms. What does child porn have to do with Alex Jones, you ask? Well, nothing really unless we compare Jones getting banned for his entirely legal political speech while others have posted literal child porn to social media and maintain their accounts. Seriously.
For those who may be unfamiliar, rapper Daniel Hernandez, aka Tekashi 6ix9ine, is facing three years in prison for uploading videos to Instagram of he and a friend having sexual contact with a naked 13-year-old girl.
This 22-year-old rapper, who just released a single featuring Nicki Manaj, pleaded guilty to "the use of a child in a sexual performance" after he uploaded the videos.
According to the criminal complaint, "the child engages in oral sexual intercourse with the separately charged defendant Taquan Anderson, while the defendant, Daniel Hernandez, stands behind the child making a thrusting motion with his pelvis and smacking her on her buttocks. The child is nude in the video."
Another video listed in the complaint is written up as follows: "In the third video, the child is completely nude and is sitting across the laps of the defendant and the separately charged defendant Taquan Anderson. The separately charged defendant touches the child across her legs and vagina with his hand. The same three individuals are observed in all three videos."
In total, Hernandez uploaded three different videos, all of them in which he was seen sexually engaging with the child.
The videos were not removed until several days later-after the victim's mother saw them and reported Hernandez to the police.
These videos were enough for Hernandez to be charged with a felony, yet they were not enough for Instagram-which is owned by Facebook, Inc.-to remove his account. This is in spite of the fact that Hernandez used Instagram to post the videos.
Back to Alex Jones. Although he used to try to bring people on the left and the right together by exposing the establishment, Alex Jones now serves to divide them. Headlines like Fake Trump Prank Call Fools Dumb Liberal or Sweden Bans Christmas Street to Avoid Offending Muslim Migrants are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the ignorant and outright hateful content put out by Jones and company. However, he has never done anything illegal, yet Facebook still banned him.
On the contrary, if you go on Facebook, Tekashi 6ix9ine's page is not only in good standing, but it appears to have a golden algorithm ranking. On Tuesday, he updated his website address-a menial adjustment that almost never shows up in news feeds-and it received nearly 2,000 interactions. In the week before, he posted an image announcing his tour-another item, self-promotion, that is usually suppressed by Facebook's algorithm-and it received nearly 4,000 interactions, on a page with only 652,000 fans.
When this admitted felon posts images on his Instagram account, they receive millions of interactions and this was the platform he used to distribute child pornography, solely owned by Facebook.
In the meantime, the co-founder of the Free Thought Project is getting banned for posting an image of ET.
According to Instagram's terms of service, "You may not post violent, nude, partially nude, discriminatory, unlawful, infringing, hateful, pornographic or sexually suggestive photos or other content via the Service."
Also, "You may not use the Service for any illegal or unauthorized purpose."
Clearly, Hernandez violated both of these rules, set out by Facebook, Inc. and he remains in good standing. Highlighting the sheer ridiculous nature of this scenario is that fact that even his mugshot-of his arrest for posting child porn on Instagram-received 1.8 million likes.
We now live in a time in which politically charged speech will get you banned from social media, while posting child porn will allow you to reach millions-a horrifying reality indeed.